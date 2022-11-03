Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:59 Cinema, Bellocchio: "Bonus annunciato da Sangiuliano? Efficace, specie per i giovani"

16:51 Ucraina, Aiea: "No prove bomba sporca dove indicato da Russia"

16:47 Guadagni facili con azioni Amazon, la Consob: "E' una truffa"

16:39 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non andrò al G20 se c'è Putin"

16:34 Ue, Meloni incontra Metsola a Bruxelles - Video

16:27 Sicurezza, Azzariti: "Decreto anti rave applicabile anche a manifestanti su Gra"

16:25 Lombardia, Ascani: "Pd non appoggerà Letizia Moratti"

16:20 Ucraina, Kuleba: "Con blackout si può fare l'amore" - Video

15:51 Ucraina, Bulgaria invierà armi a Kiev: prima volta da inizio guerra

15:44 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.023 contagi e 5 morti: a Roma 2.101 casi

15:39 Antitrust multa Mediaworld per offerte legate a prodotti abbinati

15:33 Migranti, Tajani: "Chiesto a Germania solo rispetto regole Ue"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Polkadot Hosts the Metaverse Championship in Budapest with a $36,000 Prize

03 novembre 2022 | 14.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BUDAPEST, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polkadot, one of the world's best-known cryptocurrencies, will be hosting a Metaverse Championship in Budapest from 5-7 December. The event will see some of the best minds in the blockchain space compete for a share of the $36,000 prize.

After Polkadot Decoded and the success of the side events, Six/David Pethes, Darren Seah and Jonan Scheffler came together to figure out how to push web3 further through outstanding events.

Polkadot aims to innovate the usual format of hackathons, thus the championship in Budapest will offer a number of new features. The total prize pool is $36,000, plus thousands of dollars worth of tokens offered by Unit and Kilt. However, it's not just the winnings that make it worth entering the 40-entry limit.

The hackathon will take place at Gamerland Budapest and will be judged by renowned names in blockchain including Michael Healy, Silur, Miklós Vitéz.

This year, the event is introducing several new features, including a hybrid event, a pre-education process for participants, networking opportunities for developers, and a chance for players to be featured on stage. These new additions will make the metaverse championship an even more valuable experience for everyone involved.

Applicants can qualify for the top 40 competitor limit by completing tasks before the event. To be fully prepared, a pre-educational process is provided along with the necessary equipment during the competition. These conditions are meant to provide the best possible experience for participants while ensuring that projects are created that have a real use case and can be integrated into the system.

Networking is also a key feature of the event. Developers will be able to form their own groups and connect.

The event gives competitors the opportunity to perform on stage, get visibility for their work and pitch their projects. This is an excellent chance for up-and-coming developers to get their work in front of a global audience, but it's also a great way for established developers to stay ahead of the curve and keep their skills sharp. 

PMC will be held in a hybrid format so that viewers will be able to follow everything in the metaverse. For non-tech guests, an Onboarding Workshop will be organised to help them get started.

For more information, visit metaversechampionship.gg or contact them at https://t.me/metaversechampionship.

Contact: Fruzsina Lederer+36309141467 fruzsi.lederer@gmail.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polkadot-hosts-the-metaverse-championship-in-budapest-with-a-36-000-prize-301667657.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza the event will see some Metaverse Championship in Budapest blockchain space event
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Bonus occhiali 2022, in arrivo contributo da 50 euro
News to go
Foggia, rapine a portavalori: 17 arresti
News to go
Governo, Giorgia Meloni oggi a Bruxelles
News to go
Corea Nord, nuovo lancio di missili
News to go
Champions League, i verdetti della prima fase
News to go
Pil, Moody’s: "In Italia crescita zero nel 2023"
News to go
Covid, Medici no vax: in 1.878 potrebbero rientrare in servizio
News to go
Navigator, contratto non sarà prorogato
News to go
Lombardia, Letizia Moratti si dimette
News to go
Ucraina, Russia rientra in accordo export grano
News to go
Caro bollette, faro Antitrust-Arera su pratiche commerciali scorrette
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza