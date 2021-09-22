Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:29 Covid oggi Campania, 365 contagi: bollettino 22 settembre

16:18 Conte e il comizio nella piazza piena, l'ira di Fedez

15:56 Reddito cittadinanza, la lettera di Draghi allo studente - Leggi

15:46 Covid oggi VdA, 2 contagi: bollettino 22 settembre

15:42 Fumo, esperti: 'La riduzione del danno è il futuro, stop a pregiudizi'

15:39 Covid oggi Sardegna, 67 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 22 settembre

15:15 Saman Abbas, lo zio arrestato a Parigi

15:06 Segre: "Sì al vaccino. Green pass anche per senatori"

14:50 Al via 'The Source', concorso letterario per racconti di climate fiction italiani

14:44 Bono: "Serve riflessione su numero atenei e frammentazione discipline"

14:27 Recovery, Cottarelli: "Spendere al meglio fondi per istruzione, bene per crescita e giustizia sociale"

14:23 Gubitosi: "Digitale opportunità importante per paese, Italia sta crescendo in fretta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Polypore Establishes Joint Venture to Manufacture and Sell Lithium-ion Dry-process Battery Separators in China

22 settembre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polypore International, LP (Polypore) and Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (SEMCORP) reached agreement in January 2021, through their respective subsidiaries, to establish a joint venture (JV) in China for dry-process membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). The necessary regulatory approvals are complete and the JV has been established as Jiangxi Enpo New Materials Co., Ltd. in Gaoan City, Jiangxi Province, People's Republic of China.

Based on a license from Polypore's subsidiary Celgard, LLC (Celgard) for technology and intellectual property related to dry-process polypropylene (PP) separator, the JV will manufacture and sell quality, high-performance dry-process separator in China for LIBs used in energy storage systems (ESS) and electric-drive vehicles (EDVs).

Production is scheduled to start in 2022 with PP membrane capacity of 100 million m2/year. In the joint venture, PPO Energy Storage Materials HK Ltd. will have 49 percent of the equity contribution and SEMCORP will have 51 percent.

China has the world's largest and rapidly growing market for EDV and ESS applications. As many countries, including China, enact policies for decarbonization, significant growth is forecasted in these applications and the new JV is expected to capture this growing demand. The JV will leverage Celgard's advanced dry-process separator technology, quality control expertise and intellectual property rights with SEMCORP's large-scale operating capabilities and distribution channels in China.

"By joining Celgard's specialized knowledge in technology, processing, and material science together with SEMCORP's operational expertise in China, the joint venture will not only provide a wide range of solutions to customers but also stimulate further development of the LIB industry overall," said Celgard president, Lie Shi. "I am thrilled to begin this partnership with SEMCORP. The combination of our two companies' strengths will provide new solutions for the world's challenges related to the environment and energy."

"This joint venture will let us capture a huge opportunity in the ESS market with dry-process separator," adds SEMCORP Chairman and CEO Paul Xiaoming Lee. "By combining Celgard's state-of-the-art technology and know-how with SEMCORP's rich operational experience and track record of producing large-scale quality separator cost-competitively in China, this joint venture with Polypore will position us to be a revolutionary supplier of dry-process separator in China together."

About Celgard and Polypore

Celgard specializes in coated and uncoated dry-process microporous membranes used as separators that are a major component of lithium-ion batteries. Celgard's battery separator technology enhances the performance of lithium-ion batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other applications.

Celgard, LLC and PPO Energy Storage Materials HK Ltd. are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei company.

Polypore is a global company operating for more than 40 years with facilities in nine countries specializing in microporous membranes used in electric and nonelectric vehicles, energy storage systems and specialty applications. Visit www.celgard.com and www.polypore.com.

About SEMCORP

SEMCORP, formally known as Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., is a global leader in developing and producing high-performance separators and coated separators for the lithium-ion battery industry. SEMCORP currently has six manufacturing facilities in China, with planned expansions both in China and internationally to better serve electric vehicle, consumer electronics, and energy storage customers. Visit http://en.semcorpglobal.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631270/Polypore_Celgard_joint_venture.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798399/PolyPore_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT ICT Energia Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Jiangxi Enpo New Materials Co. Ltd. Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co. private limited company Co.
Vedi anche
News to go
Green Pass lavoro, testo definitivo in Gazzetta: le novità
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2021, tutti i numeri
News to go
Operazione Alto impatto a Torre Annunziata, raffica di controlli
News to go
Covid, cresce infiltrazione mafie nell'economia: allarme della Dia
News to go
Alitalia, sindacati a forze politiche: subito tavolo con governo
News togo
Biden all'Onu: "Lavoriamo insieme per combattere pandemia e cambiamento climatico"
News to go
Addio estate, oggi l'equinozio d'autunno
News to go
Vaccini Covid, un nuovo mezzo per trasportare un milione di dosi
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 21 settembre
Pedopornografia, agenti sotto copertura smantellano rete online: 13 arresti
News to go
Elezioni Milano, date e candidati
News to go
Eurostat, Italia ultima per uso social in Europa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza