Martedì 01 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:58
comunicato stampa

Polyvision Corporation Announces Global Sales & Marketing Appointments

31 ottobre 2022
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyvision Corporation, a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for interior and exterior cladding, today announced that it has promoted Kevin Taney to Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, and Kim Allen to Director, Global Product and Marketing.

"As we continue to work to ensure global collaboration across our organization, I look forward to the many contributions of Kevin and Kim in their expanded roles," said Kevin McCoy, CEO of Polyvision Corporation. "This strategic realignment will allow us to focus more effectively on our customers and their needs, while also growing our business across all of the geographic regions we serve."

Prior to joining Polyvision, Taney held key leadership roles – including Director of Sales, Vice President Sales and Sales Operations, and General Manager and Vice President – at several large contract furniture manufacturers. 

In his new role, he will lead Polyvision's global sales team to further develop global and regional strategies designed to optimize the company's Sales, Product Development, Marketing, and Customer Service functions while also helping to drive the company's expansion efforts into emerging markets.

"The opportunities for Polyvision to evolve in the U.S. and throughout our global markets are immense," said Taney. "I'm excited to work with our global team to bring our diverse product and service offerings to an even wider audience."

Allen will direct Polyvision's global marketing initiatives. She brings a solid background of more than 15 years of experience in both product development and marketing bolstered by previous roles with Steelcase and Polyvision, including Solutions Fulfillment Team Member, Specialist - Channel and Marketing Support, and – most recently – Senior Product Manager.

Taney will continue to report to McCoy, and Allen will report to Taney.

Polyvision Corporation is a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel for a variety of industries. For more than 65 years, the company has helped to make the world a better place by creating products that enhance visual experiences and connect people to their environments. Polyvision CeramicSteel is used around the world for traditional chalkboard and whiteboard surfaces, modern collaboration products for many of the world's most influential organizations, and architectural walls and cladding for public spaces.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Polyvision does business in over 65 countries. For more information about CeramicSteel and its uses, visit Polyvision.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyvision-corporation-announces-global-sales--marketing-appointments-301663589.html

