Lunedì 07 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:24
comunicato stampa

Polyvision Inc. Appoints Kevin McCoy as New CEO

07 febbraio 2022 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyvision Inc., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for cladding, today announced the appointment of Kevin McCoy as Chief Executive Officer.

A long-time industry veteran, McCoy has worked with well-known brands across the furniture industry and has extensive experience in strategic leadership for multinational organizations. Most recently, he served as founder of KDM Consulting. During his 16 plus-year tenure at National Office Furniture (National), a division of Kimball International, McCoy held multiple leadership roles, including Vice President of Sales, General Manager and President. One of National's youngest executives, he was a driving force behind increased operational efficiencies in manufacturing, global supply chain and multi-channel distribution.

"I warmly thank the Board of Directors for their trust as Polyvision enters into an exciting new phase of development and growth," said McCoy. "As we focus on advancing our CeramicSteel offering globally, we remain committed to rapid growth and to extending our partnerships in the years ahead. I am honored to join such a dynamic and talented team."

At National, McCoy was also instrumental in positioning the company as a global industry thought leader in design, technology and sustainability while achieving record-breaking sales.

"Kevin stood out among the candidates for CEO through his work at Kimball and impressive reputation in the industry," said Norman Young, Chairman of Industrial Opportunity Partners, a private equity firm that assumed ownership of Polyvision in 2020. "It was clear he was the ideal fit for the role, and we are excited for the positive impact his leadership will bring as we usher in a new era for the organization."

McCoy will be participating at NeoCon in June 2022 to share Polyvision's new approach to the global market.

About Polyvision Polyvision Corporation is a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel for a variety of industries. For more than 65 years, we've helped make the world a better place by creating products that enhance visual experiences and connect people to their environments. Polyvision CeramicSteel is used around the world for traditional chalkboard and whiteboard surfaces, modern collaboration products for many of the world's most influential organizations and architectural walls, and cladding for public spaces. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Polyvision does business in over 65 countries. For more information about CeramicSteel and its uses, visit Polyvision.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
