Mercoledì 30 Novembre 2022
comunicato stampa

PortAventura World and Sony Pictures Entertainment Announce World's First 'Uncharted' Dark Ride Roller Coaster

30 novembre 2022 | 16.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TARRAGONA, Spain, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today, Uncharted, the world's first dark ride roller coaster based on the box office hit film, will open in mid-2023. The new attraction will be located in the resort's Far West zone and will allow visitors to go on a dangerous search for one of the greatest treasures ever found.

David Garcia, EVP and Managing Director of PortAventura World, declares "we are excited about the announcement of this strategic agreement with a reference company in the entertainment industry like Sony Pictures. This alliance will allow us to be present at a global scale launching our first dark ride roller coaster and perfectly complement our offering." 

Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment said: "The team at PortAventura World has designed a thrilling ride so that fans of the game and film can now step into Nate and Sully's shoes and go on their own white-knuckle, treasure-hunting race."

Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions said: "Following the huge success of the Uncharted movie, we're excited to see this entertainment franchise further expand into new and exciting spaces."

The most daring visitors will be able to enjoy nearly 700 meters of a vibrant ride on this exclusive dark ride roller coaster that reaches over 12 meters high in a unique enveloping space, 4,800 square meters and 16 meters high. The new attraction will feature a pre-show full of surprises and a journey of unexpected events in a totally immersive experience in search of the great treasure.

With an investment in excess of 25 million euros, the project has been made possible thanks to a licensing agreement with Sony Pictures and its creation counts on the collaboration of the renowned design company Intamin Amusement Rides, and Sally Dark Rides, a leading international enterprise specialising in the development of dark rides and animatronics design.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I03W9dCrHYI

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portaventura-world-and-sony-pictures-entertainment-announce-worlds-first-uncharted-dark-ride-roller-coaster-301690398.html

articoli
in Evidenza