Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:35 Covid, Ema: "Ci dovremo rivaccinare ogni anno come per influenza"

11:30 MasterChef Italia al via: Barbieri-Cannavacciuolo-Locatelli show ai live cooking

11:20 Fiorello: "Lirio Abbate via da L'Espresso all'improvviso, dispiace anche a noi"

10:48 Berlino, esploso acquario con 1.500 pesci tropicali: 2 feriti

10:43 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.266 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 16 dicembre

10:41 Sciopero contro manovra 2023, Salvini: "Immotivato e ideologico"

10:33 Industria, Biber (Aba): "L'Austria ha un tessuto industriale molto forte"

10:27 Da Berlusconi a Soumahoro e Cristina D'Avena: Fiorello a raffica su Viva Rai 2

10:15 Medvedev: "Legittimo colpire forze armate di alleati Ucraina"

10:13 Assegno unico Inps, stop a domande di rinnovo: cosa cambia

10:01 Palermo, accoltella la compagna e poi si sucida

09:59 Covid Italia, da 9 a 10 le regioni con ricoveri sopra al 15%

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Possible Breakthrough in Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics for Europe and the European Union

16 dicembre 2022 | 10.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuome Peptides Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company has established an assay-development platform, powered by machine learning and novel, patented algorithms for the quantifiable detection of biomarkers.

The company successfully designed specific peptides to bind to pre-established, proven biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases and is currently developing effective diagnostic assays. The use of small peptides, conjugated with gold nanoparticles, allows a balance of high specificity and sensitivity, giving highly accurate and fast results.

According to the European Heart Network, each year cardiovascular disease causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union.

This is made possible with the product TruHeart™, a point-of-care assay to diagnose Acute Coronary Syndrome that can give quantifiable results within 3-5 minutes, using a finger-prick sample to test for the crucial biomarkers, Troponins I and T, and Myoglobin (eventually expanding to D-Dimer and Brain Natriuretic Peptide). It is in the advanced stages of R&D and progressing to global clinical trials. It will be submitted for FDA approval and then introduced to the market upon approval.

This product could be a game-changer, allowing patients to affordably screen for this potentially deadly condition conveniently early, in their own home, achieving quantifiable results without needing a laboratory. This more efficiently guides patients to seek appropriate medical attention; those with prevailing heart conditions may also regularly monitor their condition at home. In comparison to industry standards, it will be uniquely affordable; its peptide-coated cartridges will cost only ~USD$2, while the quantitative electronic reader will cost ~USD$80. This is in contrast to existing point-of-care devices also giving quantitative results for cardiac biomarkers, but at device costs of up to USD$4,500, with cartridges ranging from USD$18-37.

The company's Scientific Advisory Board includes prominent leaders in this field, such as Padmashri Balram Bhargava, former Director General Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The company has scheduled clinical trials in five hospitals in India (including the renowned NarayanaHrudayalaya), in the process of securing a large site in the US and five sites in Europe. It is also advanced discussions with A*Star and Singapore's National Heart Centre. This is only one of many pipeline products made possible by its patented method of peptide-design. The immediate pipeline includes assays for Prostate and Colorectal Cancers,Dengue, Malaria, and more.

About Neuome Peptides

It specializes in using a peptide-based approach to disrupt and democratize the diagnostics industry with affordable devices, able to provide lab-quality results in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost. In line with its motto, "Convergence of Science" that integrates elements of life sciences, nanotechnology, electronics, and AI/machine learning in its products. The company is aware of the cost-inefficiencies of existing diagnostic solutions, therefore, the mission is to develop accurate, efficient and affordable diagnostic solutions to prevalent global health issues.

Learn more about TruHeart™: https://neuomepeptides.com/truheart/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1968350/TruHeart_04.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1968342/NeuomePeptides_newLogo__1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/possible-breakthrough-in-cardiovascular-disease-diagnostics-for-europe-and-the-european-union-301705046.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia assay development platform Possible Breakthrough Europe platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Qatar 2022, finale Argentina-Francia: ultime notizie
News to go
Genova, Gdf sequestra oltre 73 kg hashish nel porto
News to go
Ecoreati, il rapporto Legambiente 2022
News to go
Caso Superlega, ultime news
News to go
Sciopero generale domani contro la manovra
News to go
Inps, osservatorio su lavoratori dipendenti: i dati
News to go
Gb, infermieri in sciopero: in 100mila incrociano le braccia
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Inflazione in Europa? Colpa sanzioni contro di noi"
News to go
Censimento, Istat: "Italia Paese sempre più vecchio"
News to go
Febbre da Superenalotto, jackpot a 331 milioni euro
Bonus mobili, nel 2022 termina tetto a 10mila euro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza