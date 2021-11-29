Power2People: engaging customers in the energy transition

BRUSSELS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum is building behind increased customer participation in the energy transition. Partnerships between the power sector, policymakers, key sectors (transport, building, industry) and financial institutions are needed to tackle the remaining stumbling blocks and ensure that customers firmly embrace decarbonisation.

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric said:

"Most customers are unaware that electric solutions can cut their carbon footprint while saving them money. Stepping up collaboration between the energy ecosystem, governments, financial institutions and customers is critical to closing the yawning information gap that hinders the adoption of carbon neutral, energy efficient, electric solutions."

The Fit for 55 Package embeds the role of electric solutions and calls for further customer empowerment. Yet, customers have different attitudes, as shown by a Eurelectric and Accenture survey: while some are active adopters of new services (21%); others try to find their way (24%) or seek a pure hassle-free service (37%).

How can we more effectively empower customers in the energy transition? Eurelectric recommends:

Background:

Over 90 European electricity retailers co-signed 15 pledges to customers in 2020, committing themselves to empower 200 million residential customers with affordable, transparent and simple services and electric solutions. Eurelectric and Accenture conducted a survey on 2,000 consumers in 10 European countries, to track the progress.