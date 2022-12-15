Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Dicembre 2022
comunicato stampa

POWERCHINA Blue Reflects on Qatar's Gobi Desert

15 dicembre 2022 | 09.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  A news report from CRI Online: 

The 800.15MWp Al-Kharsaa PV plant built by Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA) is located in the desert about 80km west of Doha, the capital of Qatar. It is currently the third largest single PV project in the world, and the largest PV project using tracking system and the largest PV project in the world using both double-sided double-glass modules, tracking brackets and string inverters. It is also the world's largest PV project with a tracking system and the largest PV project in the world to use double-sided double-glass modules, tracking mounts and string inverters. One month before the start of the World Cup, the project was successfully connected to the grid at full capacity, supporting Qatar's commitment to host a "carbon-neutral" World Cup.

As part of Qatar National Vision 2030, the project covers an area equivalent to 1,400 soccer fields and is expected to provide approximately 18TWh of clean electricity per year, meeting the annual electricity consumption of approximately 300,000 households and 10 percent of the country's peak load. While the carbon savings from the plant can offset half of the emissions generated by this year's World Cup.

What's worth mentioning is that the equipment in the PV area of the project mainly adopts China-made Longi modules, Sungrow inverters and POWERCHINA SPEM's integrated box-type medium voltage transformers. The total amount of equipment accounts for more than 60% of the total contract amount. Chinese brands are taken to the Middle East market along with the project, providing solid support for the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powerchina-blue-reflects-on-qatars-gobi-desert-301703917.html

articoli
in Evidenza