Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:47 Sfida a Padel tra Sinner e Totti al Foro Italico, l'ex giallorosso 'magari avere il braccio di Jannik'

16:45 Come sta la lingua italiana? Ecco cosa dice la Crusca

16:36 Troppo sale, gli italiani ne consumano quasi il doppio dei limiti Oms

16:33 Caso Montante, teste: "Mai subito pressioni da De Felice"

16:29 Elezioni amministrative 2023, sorpreso a fotografare scheda: denunciato

16:23 Ictus prima causa di disabilità in Italia, ogni anno colpite 185mila persone

15:55 Philip Morris Italia, cambio ai vertici

15:44 Economia italiana, buone notizie da Ue ma pesa l'incognita Moody's

15:41 Lavoro, i comportamenti dei colleghi più odiati in ufficio

15:29 Austria, voce di Hitler risuona in altoparlanti treno per Vienna

15:22 Internazionali d'Italia 2023, Alcaraz eliminato dal numero 135 del mondo

15:01 Procura Milano chiede 5 anni e 6 mesi per eurodeputata Lara Comi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Powerful ASIC Miners Updated with Unique Bitstream

15 maggio 2023 | 15.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmanu is pleased to announce that its popular mining rigs have just been updated with a private and unique Bitstream. As a result of this key enhancement, BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro miners are now capable of mining multiple algorithms. These three ASIC miners have already carved a niche in the market as the most profitable mining hardware ever.

A blockchain startup owned and managed by a team of technology leaders, Bitmanu differentiates itself from competitors by delivering hash rates that aren't available with any other product in the market. By introducing its own Bitstream, Bitmanu has strengthened its position even further. Unlike most other ASIC miners, Bitmanu miners can now be used to mine a wide variety of coins.  

Unmatched Hash Rates

BM Pro

BM 2

BM 1

Bitcoin

3900 TH/s

1220 TH/s

760 TH/s

Litecoin

400 GH/s

128 GH/s

80 GH/s

Dash

75 TH/s

25 TH/s

15 TH/s

Monero

32 MH/s

10 MH/s

      6 MH/s

As a result of these hash rates, BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro are capable delivering immense computational power, which directly translates into very high mining efficiencies. To make crypto mining even more rewarding, these three mining rigs have moderate power consumptions of 650W, 850W, and 2200W respectively. As a result of high hash rates and low power-consumptions, the profitability of these miners is higher compared to any other product in the market. Many satisfied users claim that they needed less than a month to recover their entire investment.

Monthly Profits at a Glance  

BM Pro

BM 2

BM 1

Bitcoin

$7000

$2400

$2000

Litecoin

$9500

$3200

$3000

Dash

$27,000

$9000

$5000

Monero

$20,000

$6400

$3800

In addition to seasoned mining experts, many small-time mining enthusiasts have also started making handsome profits using Bitmanu miners. This has been made possible by the fact that Bitmanu miners require no specialized mining knowledge or skill set.  

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077113/BM_PRO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powerful-asic-miners-updated-with-unique-bitstream-301824658.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza market as Powerful ASIC Miners mining hardware ever this key enhancement
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Andamento economia migliore del previsto"
News to go
Di Maio è l'inviato speciale Ue nel Golfo Persico
News to go
Droga, arrestati a Varese narcotrafficante in fuga e un orafo
News to go
Ucraina, Macron-Zelensky: nuove consegne di armi
News to go
Elezioni in Turchia, dopo 20 anni poter Erdogan vacilla
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2023, si vota fino alle 15
News to go
Trasporto aereo, i dati Enac
News to go
Alpini, quasi 90mila penne nere sfilano a Udine
News to go
La musica torna su Instagram e Facebook
News to go
G7: "L'economia tiene, ma occorre rimanere vigili"
News to go
Superbollo, governo al lavoro per lo stop
News to go
Famiglia monogenitoriale, l'11,5% è a rischio povertà
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza