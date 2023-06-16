Powering Forward: SOFAR All-scenario PV & ESS Innovations Pave the Way for a Greener Tomorrow

MUNICH, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading provider of PV & ESS solutions, held the Powering Forward New Product Launch, unveiling its latest technological innovation microinverter system, the SOFAR PowerNano, and the C&I ESS PowerIn made a stunning debut at Intersolar, officially completing an all-scenario solution portfolio covering residential, C&I and utility sectors, ranging from micro to utility solutions.

SOFAR PowerNano - Microinverter System for Future Home Energy

Designed for digital home energy of the future, PowerNano is suitable for all-scenario applications through a combination of microinverter, smart home hub and AC battery, providing an easy-to-distribute, easy-to-install and easy-to-use solution that maximizes the ROI of installing solar PV at home. On the basis of solar coupling with energy storage, the system ensures ultimate safety integrating RSD, IP67 and a DC voltage＜60V. Perfectly compatible with 182/210mm high power PV modules, the system is able to realize up to 5% increase in energy yields. What's more, the plug-and-play installation and maintenance is extremely easy, suitable for non-professionals.

By virtue of the proven competitiveness of PowerNano, SOFAR proudly signed MoUs of 200 thousand sets with PowR Group, Elicity, PV Selected and Vögelin GmbH, marking a crucial chapter of its journey towards net-zero ambition.

SOFAR PowerIn –Maximize Your Rooftop Values

In the meantime, SOFAR has also launched PowerIn tailored for C&I energy storage. The pack-level active balancing helps increase usable battery energy by 5%. With the compatibility with 182/210mm high power modules, the DC/AC ratio reaches 1.5+ with lower LCOE. In addition to AFCI, it features 3-layer protection, thermal runaway protection and cloud monitoring to ensure optimal safety. To further simplify O&M, PowerIn offers modular design combined with maintenance-free spare batteries for direct replacement, significantly lowering labor costs and initial investment costs.

Convinced by the proven capability to offer significant cost savings and ensure a stable power supply, PVO International, Bet Solar and PowR Group also signed MoUs of PowerIn with a total capacity of 1.5GW, emphasizing SOFAR's strength and influence in energy storage sector.

SOFAR PowerMaster & PowerMega – Optimal Utility Solutions

PowerMaster is an industry-leading solution embodied with cutting-edge technologies. As a safe and reliable solution to ensure grid resilience amidst demanding market operating conditions, it adopts an innovative air and liquid hybrid cooling system. With a max. efficiency of 99.05% and 20A input current per MPPT, PowerMega enables higher power yields. Featuring IP66 and C5-M anti-corrosion, the 350kW inverter manages to survive harsh environments with a working temperature from -30℃ to 60℃.

Apart from these, a full range of PV & ESS solutions tailored for residential, C&I and utility scenarios are also on display, including SOFAR flagship SOFAR 5~20kW residential ESS, 3.3~12kW residential PV, 30~50kW C&I PV, and integrated residential ESS PowerAll.

Guy Rong, Senior Vice President of SOFAR, believes that the releasing of SOFAR PowerNano and PowerIn represents a landmark step towards global net-zero goals through an all-scenario solution portfolio. "It demonstrates our commitment to accelerating the penetration of affordable renewable energy. By leveraging our R&D capacity, we hope to continue innovation and bring forth solutions to power forward a sustainable future for all," he added.

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading provider of solar PV and energy storage solutions and committed to be the leader of digital energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters, hybrid inverters, battery storage system, central energy storage and smart energy management solutions for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Brands, set up a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. In 2022, SOFAR annual production capacity reached 10GW for PV & storage inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By 2022, SOFAR has shipped over 18GW inverters to more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

