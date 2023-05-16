Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

Powering up the Future: Japan Wind Energy 2023 Launches this October

16 maggio 2023 | 03.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to unite the wind value chain to advance offshore wind in Japan, the 5th Japan Wind Energy event will take place on October 17-18, 2023 at Bellesalle Shibuya Garden in Tokyo. Organised by Leader Associates, this leading and most influential wind energy event is expected to attract over 2,000 stakeholders including government representatives, investors, developers, financiers and equipment providers.

Japan – Huge Potential of Offshore Wind

The Japanese Cabinet approved the 4th Basic Plan on Ocean Policy on April 28th, 2023, following the 20th meeting of the Headquarters for Ocean Policy led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The plan prioritizes comprehensive maritime security and sustainability, aiming to expand offshore wind project installation including introducing domestic legislation to allow offshore wind power generation facilities to be built in the EEZ(s) and additional designation of Offshore Wind Hub Ports under the new Basic Ocean Policy. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) has announced that the Port of Niigata is now the fifth Offshore Wind Hub Port.

While the country's regulatory framework and high electricity prices pose significant obstacles, Japan's offshore wind potential and commitment to renewable energy provide a strong foundation for the industry's growth.

Uniting Global Wind Value Chain at JWE 2023

The Strategic Summit will focus on offshore wind in Japan, with a range of topics to be covered including future prospects in the Japanese offshore wind market, financing and investment opportunities, and the latest technologies and innovations. Esteemed speakers from leading companies in the industry, as well as representatives from local and international governments and academic institutions, will be sharing their insights and expertise.

Attendees at JWE2023 will have access to participate in the Offshore WindTech Summit, where industry leaders will share insights into the latest technology and innovations driving the sector forward. JWE2023 Exhibition will showcase the latest solutions in offshore wind to senior executives and department heads from around the world, offering a unique opportunity to discover cutting-edge technologies and network with industry leaders. Participants will also have access to various networking opportunities throughout the event, providing a chance to engage with other key players in the industry.

Japan Wind Energy 2023 is set to be an informative and engaging event for anyone involved or interested in the offshore wind industry. For more information about the event, visit the website at www.japanwindenergy.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powering-up-the-future-japan-wind-energy-2023-launches-this-october-301825303.html

