Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 22:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:07 Covid, Cdc Usa raccomanda vaccino in gravidanza: "Da dati no rischi"

21:52 Letta: "Mai più al governo con Salvini, prima e unica volta"

21:44 Variante Delta, il virologo: "Nonostante vaccini intensive crescono"

21:39 Covid Usa, dal 13 settembre vaccino obbligatorio per accedere a Wall Street

21:04 Allarme incendi in Italia, bruciano Calabria e Sicilia

20:57 Soluzione salina al posto del vaccino, infermiera tedesca sotto accusa

20:48 Covid Italia, il bollettino dell'11 agosto

19:51 Funivia Mottarone, battaglia legale tra gli zii su Eitan

19:20 Google Trends compie 15 anni e lancia la guida per utilizzarlo al meglio

19:14 Berlusconi: "Vincere elezioni e fare partito unico"

19:02 Covid Liguria oggi, 191 contagi e un decesso: bollettino 11 agosto

18:55 Caldo record in Sicilia, a Siracusa toccati i 48,8 gradi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Powtoon Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Seamless Video Creation & Collaboration

11 agosto 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powtoon, a leading Visual Communication Platform, announced today it has released a seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, enabling users to easily create, share, edit, and get feedback on videos in one collaborative workspace for enterprises.

In the new hybrid workplace, employees across all levels of the organization are experiencing a communication crisis. With more tools to communicate than ever before, achieving team alignment is increasingly difficult. In their personal lives, employees are used to consuming bite-sized information on apps like YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook, and they expect their company's communication to mimic the nature of these formats.

Year after year, research in the field of visual communication shows that 48% of all employees consider video the most engaging form of communication (TechSmith, 2020). In video-savvy organizations, employees are twice as likely to rate their companies highly when it comes to collaboration, and 75% more likely to rate them highly on employee engagement (Global Web Index, 2021).

Powtoon is proud to be among one of the first platforms in this new category, allowing Teams users to intuitively create, share, and collaborate on videos directly within their Teams platform.

Powtoon's Founder and CEO, Ilya Spitalnik said, "Just as a picture is worth a thousand words, a short video gives everyone in the organization a solid reference point, a visual baseline, to start from and always go back to. I'm excited to see how Powtoon makes it easier for Microsoft Teams users to deliver information through video, and more importantly, to collaborate, comment, and receive instant feedback on videos they're working on."

As a visual communication platform, Powtoon's intuitive interface allows anyone with the ability to create a PowerPoint to also create engaging videos. By integrating into the Teams environment, users can now:

"We are pleased to welcome Powtoon's visual communication platform into the Microsoft Teams ecosystem," said Daniel Canning, director, Microsoft Teams Platform at Microsoft. "Teams users are always searching for the best applications to improve communication and alignment across their organization. Powtoon video creation app will make it simple and quick for our users to create and share video and visual content without interrupting their flow of work."

Click here to get started using Powtoon on Teams

About Powtoon  Used by over 30 million people worldwide, Powtoon's visual communication platform empowers individuals, teams, and enterprises to transform complex and scattered information into powerful videos and visual content with a professional look and feel. Powtoon's collaborative platform makes visual communication easy to create, simple to manage, and quick to distribute. With hundreds of inspirational templates, branded characters, and millions of royalty-free footage and images, easily create videos in every style and format — animated explainers, whiteboard tutorials, promotional videos, screen recordings, video infographics, face-to-camera videos, and beyond.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza announced today it Seamless video Creation Microsoft Teams get feedback
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino dell'11 agosto
News to go
Allarme incendi in Italia, bruciano Calabria e Sicilia
News to go
Soluzione salina al posto del vaccino, infermiera tedesca sotto accusa
News to go
Benzina e diesel, allarme sul caro prezzi per Ferragosto
News to go
Usa, Biden invita leader globali a summit virtuale per la democrazia
News to go
Spazio, rifornimenti in arrivo per la Stazione Spaziale Internazionale
News to go
Covid, dal 16 agosto via a vaccino senza prenotazione per fascia 12-18 anni
News to go
Roma, 'saltafila' abusivi al Colosseo: pos collegati a conti correnti personali
News to go
"In Campania pomodori marciscono nei campi", allarme Coldiretti
News to go
Afghanistan, continua l'avanzata dei talebani
News to go
Vaccino covid, da Iss vademecum anti bufale
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, cosa devono e possono fare i gestori di bar e ristoranti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza