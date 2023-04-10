Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 22:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:16 Pisa-Cagliari, disordini prima della partita: feriti 3 poliziotti

21:48 Def, fonti ministero: nel 2023 Pil +1%, deficit al 4,5%

21:32 Netanyahu: "Israele è sotto attacco terroristico"

21:24 Ezio Greggio, appello alla mamma di Enea: "Torna, ti aiuteremo"

20:51 Frosinone, enorme svastica in piazza a Colli con tappetini del parco giochi

19:03 Berlusconi, Forza Italia tira sospiro di sollievo ma restano nodi nel partito

18:20 Berlusconi, Zangrillo: "Basta fake news, non può alzarsi"

18:09 Evan Gershkovich arrestato in Russia, appello giornali italiani: "Venga subito rilasciato"

17:51 Ultima generazione a Fdi: "Ddl non ci spaventa, pronti anche al carcere"

16:57 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky chiede di parlare con Modi: India aiuti soluzione crisi

16:09 Arriva ddl Fdi contro 'eco-vandali', carcere per chi imbratta beni culturali

15:58 Runner ucciso da orso, la mamma in una lettera: "Lotteremo per rendergli giustizia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Praxis Tech Launches Merchant Initiated Transactions (MIT)

10 aprile 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Tech Ltd is excited to announce the launch of Merchant Initiated Transactions (MIT), a revolutionary payment processing solution that provides secure, seamless, and convenient checkout experiences for merchants and their customers.

With MIT, merchants can now initiate transactions on behalf of their customers, eliminating the need for manual payment information entry and streamlining the payment process. The feature facilitates "one-click payments" for customers and supports most payment processors using the Card On File option (Tokenization), making payments even more secure.

Merchant Initiated Transactions (MIT) are particularly useful for merchants who have a high volume of transactions, whereby they can securely store their customers' payment information, making it easier to process payments for future transactions. Removing the need for customers to enter their payment details every time. This streamlines the payment process for both merchants and customers, reducing the risk of errors or payment delays, and improving the overall payment experience.

In addition to simplifying the payment process, MIT also provides other benefits, such as increased customer loyalty, higher conversion rates, and improved security of card transactions.

CTO, Guy Karsenti, commented that "MIT is an exciting addition to our payment orchestration platform, and we're proud to be at the forefront of the industry's ongoing evolution. Our dedication to innovation ensures that we'll continue to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that meet their needs in the dynamic payments landscape."

He then divulged that "MIT is just the beginning. It's a key stepping stone on our route to introducing even more exciting new products later in 2023, such as retry for insufficient funds and recurring payments."

Praxis Tech is committed to providing merchants with the most advanced and reliable payment processing solutions, and the launch of MIT is a testament to their ongoing efforts to innovate and improve the payment experience for merchants and their customers.

Visit Praxis Tech to find out about other integrations in place and to learn more about how to Power Your Payments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050164/Praxis_Tech_MIT.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501755/Praxis_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/praxis-tech-launches-merchant-initiated-transactions-mit-301792884.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN65258 en US Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza revolutionary payment processing convenient checkout experiences editing processing
Vedi anche
News to go
Silvio Berlusconi, il bollettino medico
News to go
Coldiretti: caldo fa aumentare consumo di gelato
News to go
Migranti, nuova ondata di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pasquetta, che festa è?
News to go
Polpetta di mammut ottenuta in laboratorio
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Pace per l'amato popolo, luce pasquale sul popolo russo"
News to go
Pasqua 2023, l'Italia tra le mete preferite degli stranieri
News to go
Pasquetta, che fare il 10 aprile 2023
News to go
Pasqua 2023, a tavola tra riti e tradizioni
News to go
Pasqua e uova di cioccolato, le origini della tradizione
News to go
Afghanistan, veto Talebani a donne che lavorano per Onu: mondo condanna
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, procura Roma apre inchiesta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza