Praxis Tech Ltd. and Groove Extend Successful Partnership to Include Groove's Turnkey Merchants

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Tech Ltd., a leading payment orchestration company, is pleased to announce an extension of their successful partnership with Groove, a top iGaming aggregator and data-driven AI-platform. After years of working together, Praxis will now extend its payment orchestration platform to Groove's turnkey merchants, providing extensive benefits to their cluster of over 100 operators.

The extended partnership between Praxis Tech Ltd. and Groove is expected to drive innovation and enhance payment solutions in the iGaming industry. With the combination of Praxis' advanced payment solutions and Groove's turnkey solutions, operators will have access to a customizable and agile payments orchestration platform, maximizing their profits and reducing costs.

Praxis and Groove's collaboration will enable the iGaming giant's operators to leverage Praxis' advanced payment solutions, including over 525 PSPs and 1000+ APM integrations, via a seamless integration with their platform. Praxis' payment orchestration software is designed to reduce high-risk processing difficulties while increasing business transaction approval rates. By offering a wide range of payment methods, Praxis' software provides businesses with a customizable and efficient payment solution.

Natalie Agopian, Chief Sales Officer of Praxis, expressed her excitement for the extended partnership, saying: "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Groove and provide their merchants with our advanced payment solutions via a single seamless integration. Our payment orchestration software will enable Groove's operators to have more control over their payment operations, maximizing their profits and reducing costs. We're looking forward to continuing our close collaboration and driving innovation in the iGaming industry."

Yahale Meltzer, COO and Co-Founder at Groove, commented on the extended partnership, stating: "We are excited to expand our partnership with Praxis Tech Ltd. and offer our operators a complete payment solution that runs impeccably. Praxis' payment orchestration platform will provide more flexibility and efficiency for our operators, allowing them to focus on other important aspects of their business. We are confident that this extended partnership will contribute to our continued growth and success."

Praxis Tech Ltd continues to grow exponentially as a top payments orchestration platform on the back of strategic partnerships, where merchants looking to grow their business are enabled to expand into new global markets and integrate with multiple payment solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045906/Groove_Praxis.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501755/Praxis_Logo.jpg

