16 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:48
Pre-Orders of GIGABYTE Laptops Set Unprecedented Records Fueled by Tiger Lake processors Hype

16 maggio 2021 | 18.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE recently announced the latest spin on its high-performance laptops, complete with Intel's 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processors and RTX 30 series graphics cards. With powerful new-gen CPUs and top-tier components inside, the latest GIGABYTE laptops are designed to deliver desktop-caliber performance and visuals for both work and play. These new offerings have drawn heightened interest since launch and have vastly surpassed the previous pre-order records set by the RTX 30 series laptops.

The latest iteration of GIGABYTE AORUS gaming laptops and AERO creator laptops use the brand new H series processors based on Intel's 10nm SuperFin manufacturing process. Thanks to the advanced architecture, the new-gen CPUs outperform the predecessor by more than 20% on a similar platform, offering incredible desktop-caliber performance on the go. Pairing that with the full-power RTX 30 series graphics cards on the AORUS gaming laptops turbocharges gaming performance to the next level.

Geared towards content creators, AERO series laptops that pack tremendous power with the new-gen CPUs are also the rare few that feature 4K OLED display technology. Not only do these specialty laptops provide stellar contrast and best-in-class color gamut, every OLED screen on these AERO series laptops is also Pantone certified and color-calibrated at the factory, promising extra-brilliant colors with real-life accuracy for traveling content creators or design professionals.

GIGABYTE once again puts performance above all on this update with the new Tiger Lake series laptops, bringing incredible performance for both work and play. For more information, please visit: https://www.aorus.com/laptops/gaming/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505347/GIGABYTE.jpg

