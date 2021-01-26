Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 "Dialoghiamo con Renzi" in M5S c'è chi prova a ricucire

23:59 Crisi governo, dimissioni Conte: ipotesi in campo

23:42 Blocco licenziamenti, come cambierà

23:39 Dimissioni Conte, ecco 'responsabili' ma si sfila lady Mastella

22:51 Inter-Milan 2-1, Eriksen decide al fotofinish

22:14 Dimissioni Conte, 'Europeisti': gruppo responsabili Senato, chi sono

22:03 Covid, Ilaria Capua: "No vax sono risorsa, ecco perché"

21:36 Covid, superati 100 milioni di casi nel mondo

20:35 Conte: "Serve governo di salvezza nazionale"

20:22 Conte si dimette e guarda al ter, ma numeri non ci sono

19:54 Vaccino Covid, Sanofi aiuterà Pfizer con 100 milioni di dosi

19:52 Dimissioni Conte, Renzi: "Ora governo serio di legislatura"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Dimissioni Conte crisi governo Consultazioni Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Precision Medicine Leader Caprion-HistoGeneX Rebrands as CellCarta

26 gennaio 2021 | 14.24
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprion-HistoGeneX, a leading global provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce its new corporate name, CellCarta, and brand identity.

Precision Medicine Leader Caprion-HistoGeneX Rebrands as CellCarta

The new name for the Montreal-headquartered company stems from the 2019 combination of contract research organization Caprion Biosciences, which specializes in immunology and proteomics services, and HistoGeneX, a provider of histopathology and genomics services based in Antwerp. Recently, CellCarta further expanded its scientific capabilities and geographic presence through the acquisitions of Nova Scotia-based Clinical Logistics Inc. and California-based Mosaic Laboratories LLC. As a result, CellCarta is well positioned to serve the global clinical trial requirements of its pharmaceutical and bio-tech clients with state-of-the-art facilities in the United States, Canada, Europe and China.  CellCarta is backed by Arsenal Capital Partners.

The name CellCarta is inspired by the Magna Carta, a symbol of individual liberty, and is meant to evoke the company's mission of mapping the content and function of human cells to enable and accelerate the evolution of personalized precision medicine.

"Our mission is to be the global partner of choice for biopharmaceutical companies seeking precision medicine solutions to help ensure a healthier future for us all," said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of CellCarta. "By uniting our diverse teams of scientists across the world under a common brand identity, we aim to articulate a single message aligned with our shared set of fundamental values focused on scientific excellence, a collaborative mindset and a commitment to deliver high quality results to our partners. It also further reinforces our commitment to provide our clients with a broad and integrated set of services under a single organization."

The new brand identity was developed in conjunction with BrandBourg, a Canadian consultancy firm specializing in brand strategy and brand identity. 

CellCarta's visual identity is intended to be reminiscent of a map or puzzle representing the distinctions between human cells. It is further meant to convey a brand personality that is innovative, trustworthy and embodies scientific leadership.

"We wanted to create a brand that is unique in the market, relevant to our clients and inspiring to our employees around the world," said Nick Wright, President and COO of CellCarta. "CellCarta embodies everything we do, which is about mapping differences between cells and ultimately between individuals, so that our partners can develop better and more targeted therapies."

David Spaight, Executive Chairman of CellCarta and an Arsenal Operating Partner, added, "By uniting under a single brand identity, CellCarta is sending a signal that its rapid expansion through acquisitions and organic growth has resulted in a market-leading enterprise that is greater than the sum of its parts. The ongoing success of CellCarta exemplifies Arsenal's 'Strategic Company Building' approach that focuses on expanding a company's solution offering, elevating its market position, and compounding its growth."

The following video further describes CellCarta's new brand identity: www.cellcarta.com

About CellCartaCellCarta is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics and genomics, as well as related specimen collection and logistics services, CellCarta supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. The company operates globally with with over 700 employees in its nine facilities located in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China. For more information: www.cellcarta.com

About Arsenal Capital PartnersArsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market healthcare and industrials companies.  Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, has completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments, and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal healthcare companies focus on improving critical healthcare processes and scientific requirements leading to improved outcomes for patients.  The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth and high value-add. For more information: www.arsenalcapital.com

Media Contact: CellCarta, Guylaine Galipeau, Global Marketing Director, CellCarta, ggalipeau@caprion.com; Media Contact for Arsenal Capital Partners, Prosek Partners, Kristen Duarte, kduarte@prosek.com

CellCarta Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426440/Caprion_Biosciences_Precision_Medicine_Leader_Caprion_HistoGeneX.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426437/Caprion_Biosciences_Precision_Medicine_Leader_Caprion_HistoGeneX.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
brand identity laboratory services fornitore d'accesso provider
Vedi anche
'Speravo de morì prima', seconda clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
Luciana Littizzetto in versione Lady Gaga
Sileri: "Vaccino per over 80 slitta di 4 settimane"
Fazio, Burioni e il tweet di Ciampolillo
Di Maio: "Soluzioni in tempi brevi o si va verso voto"
Boccia: "Sì a dialogo con Renzi ma niente ricatti"
A 'I Fatti Vostri' la sorpresa del giovanissimo pianista
Governo, Tabacci: "Se non si rafforza elezioni inevitabili"
Scienza&Salute: Covid-19 un anno dopo, l'analisi dell'immunologo Minelli
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza