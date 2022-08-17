Cerca nel sito
 
17 agosto 2022
Premia Partners launches Asia's first USD hedged unit class for Chinese Government Bonds with its Premia China Treasury & Policy Bank Bond Long Duration ETF

17 agosto 2022 | 02.01
HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, a leading ETF provider in Hong Kong, announces today listing of USD hedged unit class for Premia China Treasury & Policy Bank Bond Long Duration ETF.

The physically replicated ETF offers cost-efficient, unique and convenient access to long duration China government bond (CGB) in China. The new USD hedged unit class provides investors with differentiated option to partake in CGB opportunities and is Asia's first CGB ETF with USD hedging feature.

"Accessing Asia opportunities efficiently is always a topic close to our hearts at Premia. For us it is not just about launching new products, but also constantly updating features of our existing ETFs based on client feedback, for better and more relevant use cases." said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "The USD hedged unit class provides timely optionality for investors looking to maintain USD return during the current market environment."

"We've been pleased to work with Premia on this innovative solution for ultra-long USD hedged China government bonds, leveraging our industry leading fixed income evaluated pricing capabilities" said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income & Data Services, Asia Pacific. "Several new ETF issuers have selected ICE's indices, resulting in growth in exciting new areas including regional fixed income and equity, thematic, climate and ESG ETFs in Asia."

About Premia Partners

Founded in 2016, Premia Partners is one of the leading ETF managers from Hong Kong, dedicated to building low-cost, efficient, best practice ETFs for Asia. As of Aug 15th 2022, Premia Partners manages 9 ETFs including Premia CSI Caixin China New Economy ETF which is the 4th largest broad based China A-shares ETF in Hong Kong. For more information on Premia or Premia ETFs covering China, Emerging ASEAN, Asia Metaverse/ Innovative Technology, Vietnam , China high yield bonds, China government bonds and US Treasury, please visit www.premia-partners.com 

in Evidenza