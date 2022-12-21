Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:25
14:05 Ucraina, Washington Post: "Ecco la 'wizard war' che sta facendo vincere Kiev"

14:00 Spazio, 50 anni fa l'Apollo 17. Nel dicembre 1972 l'ultimo passo sulla Luna

13:47 Covid, forme gravi in alcuni bambini: ecco perché

13:38 Gb, in sciopero addetti ambulanze. Governo: "Non ubriacatevi"

13:19 Decreto Milleproroghe 2023, via libera del Cdm

12:41 La Russa: "Interminabile dopoguerra, necessaria pacificazione"

12:24 Sequestrano e torturano ragazzo, quattro arresti a Catanzaro

12:22 Ponte Messina, Salvini: 'Entro due anni posa prima pietra, non c'è spazio per chi dice no'

12:22 Musumeci: 'Mediterraneo da mare di frontiera diventato mare di cerniera'

12:22 Appalti, Monti (AdsP): 'Burocrazia un tumore, giusta la direzione presa'

12:08 Ricetta elettronica, proroga di un anno per 2023

11:53 Ascolti tv, Fiorello al 16% e in prime time vince 'Filumena Marturano'

comunicato stampa

Presentation and Consultation of Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map Held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

21 dicembre 2022
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12, 2022, the presentation and consultation of Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map (an information database and demonstration platform for silk cultural heritage) project were held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The presenting meeting was moderated by Mehrdad Shabahang, the Programme Specialist of the UNESCO Silk Road Programme, and attended by experts from Paris and Lyon who have been studying the Silk Road and its ancient textiles.

During the meeting, Dr. Feng Zhao, the Project Director first introduced the origin and development of the project. It is originated from an international expert meeting on a Joint Project "Interactive Atlas of Silk Roads" held by UNESCO in Beijing in 2017 where relevant experts from all over the world together launched the Atlas, with the Textiles and Clothing on the Silk Roads volume as a pilot project. Afterward, Dr. Zhao led the design and creation of the Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map Project, kicking off the joint map project as the first subject.

The digital basis of the Map is the Jinshow Platform, launched by China National Silk Museum in collaboration with Zhejiang University. The data collection was led by more than 20 international experts. After three years' efforts, the project team has collected more than 12,830 pieces of world silk cultural heritage resources in seven categories, including artifacts, images, documents, techniques, sites, dyes, and fibers, presented in 6 languages, such as Chinese, English, French, Thai, Italian, and Uzbek.

After the demonstration, the participating experts commented that the Map is an impressive and useful database of textile. The information can be searched both by keywords and images, and the spatio-temporal development evolution rules of materials and techniques could be founded through the map. Experts can also upload the information to expand the online collective knowledge pool and make the platform grow. It was jointly recognized that this inspiring project would be beneficial to the future development of the Silk Roads studies and the exploration of intercultural dialogues.

Website of Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map project: http://jinshow.chinasilkmuseum.com/home 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970263/photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/presentation-and-consultation-of-jinshow-world-silk-interactive-map-held-at-unesco-headquarters-in-paris-301707994.html

