PRIMO WATER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS; INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Company issues first quarter and full year 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced its results for the full year and fourth quarter ended January 1, 2022.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend is payable in cash on March 28, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022.

(The fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 included 52-weeks of activity, compared to 53-weeks of activity for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021. Unless stated otherwise, all fourth quarter 2021 comparisons are relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, which included 14 weeks, and all fiscal year 2021 comparisons are relative to fiscal year 2020, which included 53 weeks; all information is in U.S. dollars.)

For the Year Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, percentages and bps) January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Y/Y Change Revenue, net $ 2,073.3 $ 1,953.5 6% Net loss $ (3.2) $ (156.8) $ 153.6 Net loss per diluted share $ (0.02) $ (1.01) $ 0.99 Adjusted net income $ 90.9 $ 86.3 $ 4.6 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.01 Adjusted EBITDA $ 380.0 $ 361.5 5% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 18.3% 18.5% -20bps

FISCAL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

"2021 was a success for our pure-play water company. We achieved record levels of revenue and adjusted EBITDA driven by strong customer demand, especially in our Water Direct / Exchange business. Our customer base increased organically, and customer retention rates improved as we continuously work to enhance the overall customer experience. I am proud of the efforts of our team and am pleased with everyone's continued commitment to safety and customer satisfaction during the ongoing challenges of the pandemic," said Tom Harrington, Chief Executive Officer.

"As we look forward to 2022, we remain focused on meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations, innovating across our various water solutions and expanding our leading market share position. Our 2022 outlook is for 9% to 10% revenue growth, adjusted for the planned exit of the North American single-use retail bottled water business and including the tuck-in acquisitions of 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA of between $410 million to $420 million dollars. We remain confident in our long-term forecast for high single digit organic revenue growth and annualized Adjusted EBITDA approaching $525 million for 2024," said Mr. Harrington.

OUTLOOK

Primo is targeting the following results from continuing operations for the first quarter and full year 2022:

Q1 2022 FY 2022 Range Range ($ in millions) Low High Low High Revenue $510 $530 9%1 10%1 Adjusted EBITDA $80 $90 $410 $420 Cash Taxes ~ $10 Interest ~ $60 Cap-Ex ~ $200

1Adjusted for the exit of North America single-use retail bottled water business and including revenue from 2021 tuck-in acquisitions.

FULL YEAR GLOBAL PERFORMANCE – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars) January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Change %Change Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 1,276.5 $ 1,177.4 $ 99.1 8% Water Refill/Water Filtration 213.4 204.4 9.0 4% Other Water 244.3 224.2 20.1 9% Water Dispensers 65.4 75.9 (10.5) -14% Other 273.7 271.6 2.1 1% Revenue, net as reported $ 2,073.3 $ 1,953.5 $ 119.8 6% Impact of 53rd week in 2020 - (19.4) 19.4 n/a Foreign exchange impact (28.7) - (28.7) n/a Revenue excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 2,044.6 $ 1,934.1 $ 110.5 6%

FOURTH QUARTER GLOBAL PERFORMANCE – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, percentages and bps) January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Y/Y Change Revenue, net $ 518.0 $ 505.0 3% Net loss $ (2.8) $ (20.0) $ 17.2 Net loss per diluted share $ (0.02) $ (0.12) $ 0.10 Adjusted net income $ 17.7 $ 23.2 $ (5.5) Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ (0.03) Adjusted EBITDA $ 98.4 $ 98.0 0% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 19.0% 19.4% -40bps

For the Three Months Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars) January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Change %Change Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 321.7 $ 301.8 $ 19.9 7% Water Refill/Water Filtration 51.7 59.1 (7.4) -13% Other Water 56.6 52.5 4.1 8% Water Dispensers 16.7 20.7 (4.0) -19% Other 71.3 70.9 0.4 1% Revenue, net as reported $ 518.0 $ 505.0 $ 13.0 3% Impact of 53rd week in 2020 - (19.4) 19.4 n/a Foreign exchange impact (1.9) - (1.9) n/a Revenue excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 516.1 $ 485.6 $ 30.5 6%

FOURTH QUARTER REPORTING SEGMENT PERFORMANCE – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

North America

For the Three Months Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars) January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Change %Change Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 265.4 $ 250.5 $ 14.9 6% Water Refill/Water Filtration 43.3 51.3 (8.0) -16% Other Water 36.9 37.0 (0.1) 0% Water Dispensers 16.7 20.7 (4.0) -19% Other 25.1 25.9 (0.8) -3% Revenue, net as reported $ 387.4 $ 385.4 $ 2.0 1% Impact of 53rd week in 2020 - (18.9) 18.9 n/a Foreign exchange impact (0.7) - (0.7) n/a Revenue excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 386.7 $ 366.5 $ 20.2 6%

Rest of World ("ROW")

For the Three Months Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars) January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Change %Change Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 56.3 $ 51.3 $ 5.0 10% Water Refill/Water Filtration 8.4 7.8 0.6 8% Other Water 19.7 15.5 4.2 27% Water Dispensers - - - - Other 46.2 45.0 1.2 3% Revenue, net as reported $ 130.6 $ 119.6 $ 11.0 9% Impact of 53rd week in 2020 - (0.5) 0.5 n/a Foreign exchange impact (1.2) - (1.2) n/a Revenue excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 129.4 $ 119.1 $ 10.3 9%

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for approximately $44 million under its share repurchase program.

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 22-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 22-country footprint representing a top five position.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its reporting of financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), Primo utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Primo excludes from GAAP revenue the impact of foreign exchange and the impact of the 53rd week in 2020 to separate the impact of these items from Primo's results of operations. Primo also utilizes Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to separate the impact of certain items from the underlying business. Because Primo uses these adjusted financial results in the management of its business, management believes this supplemental information is useful to investors for their independent evaluation and understanding of Primo's underlying business performance and the performance of its management. Additionally, Primo supplements its reporting of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations determined in accordance with GAAP by excluding additions to property, plant and equipment to present free cash flow, and by excluding the items identified on the exhibits hereto to present adjusted free cash flow, which management believes provides useful information to investors in assessing our performance, comparing Primo's performance to the performance of the Company's peer group and assessing the Company's ability to service debt and finance strategic opportunities, which include investing in Primo's business, making strategic acquisitions, paying dividends, repurchasing common shares and strengthening the balance sheet. With respect to the Company's expectations of its future performance, the Company's reconciliations of first quarter and full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA and 2024 Adjusted EBITDA are not available, as the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts to the degree of precision that would be required in the relevant GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. These items include taxes, interest costs that would occur if the Company issued debt, and costs to acquire and or sell a business if the Company executed such transactions, which could significantly affect our financial results. These items depend on highly variable factors and any such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. Primo expects the variability of these factors to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future GAAP financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures described above are in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, Primo's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings announcement reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 conveying management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Primo makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and Primo cautions you that several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to future financial and operating trends and results (including Primo's outlook on first quarter and full year 2022 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and Primo's multi-year growth algorithm), Primo's planned exit from its single-use bottle retail water business in North America, and related matters. The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding management's current plans and estimates. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release include, among others: the impact of the spread of COVID-19, related government actions and Primo's strategy in response thereto on our business, financial condition and results of operations; Primo's ability to compete successfully in the markets in which it operates; fluctuations in commodity prices and Primo's ability to pass on increased costs to its customers or hedge against such rising costs, and the impact of those increased prices on its volumes; Primo's ability to maintain favorable arrangements and relationships with its suppliers; Primo's ability to manage its operations successfully; currency fluctuations that adversely affect the exchange between currencies including the U.S. dollar, the British pound sterling, the Euro and the Canadian dollar; the impact on Primo's financial results from uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic conditions; any disruption to production at Primo's manufacturing facilities; Primo's ability to maintain access to its water sources; the impact of climate change on Primo's business; Primo's ability to protect its intellectual property; the seasonal nature of Primo's business and the effect of adverse weather conditions; the impact of national, regional and global events, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature; Primo's ability to fully realize the potential benefit of transactions or other strategic opportunities that it pursues; Primo's ability to realize cost synergies of its acquisitions due to integration difficulties and other challenges; Primo's exposure to intangible asset risk; Primo's ability to meet its obligations under its debt agreements, and risks of further increases to its indebtedness; Primo's ability to maintain compliance with the covenants and conditions under its debt agreements; fluctuations in interest rates, which could increase Primo's borrowing costs; Primo's ability to recruit, retain and integrate new management; Primo's ability to renew its collective bargaining agreements on satisfactory terms; compliance with product health and safety standards; liability for injury or illness caused by the consumption of contaminated products; liability and damage to Primo's reputation as a result of litigation or legal proceedings; changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Primo operates; Primo's ability to adequately address the challenges and risks associated with its international operations and address difficulties in complying with laws and regulations including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010; the impact on Primo's tax obligations and effective tax rate arising from changes in local tax laws or countries adopting more aggressive interpretations of tax laws; disruptions in Primo's information systems; Primo's ability to securely maintain its customers' confidential or credit card information, or other private data relating to Primo's employees or the Company; Primo's ability to maintain its quarterly dividend; or credit rating changes.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures, including but not limited to risk factors contained in Primo's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the securities commissions. Primo does not undertake to update or revise any of these statements considering new information or future events, except as expressly required by applicable law.

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts, U.S. GAAP) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Revenue, net $ 518.0 $ 505.0 $ 2,073.3 $ 1,953.5 Cost of sales 230.7 223.2 915.9 839.6 Gross profit 287.3 281.8 1,157.4 1,113.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 262.8 247.6 1,034.3 1,006.6 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 3.9 4.4 9.3 10.6 Acquisition and integration expenses 4.5 5.3 10.8 33.7 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — — — 115.2 Operating income (loss) 16.1 24.5 103.0 (52.2) Other (income) expense, net (1.6) 18.1 27.9 18.7 Interest expense, net 15.4 20.8 68.8 81.6 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 2.3 (14.4) 6.3 (152.5) Income tax expense 5.1 5.6 9.5 4.3 Net loss from continuing operations $ (2.8) $ (20.0) $ (3.2) $ (156.8) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (1.2) — 25.1 Net loss $ (2.8) $ (21.2) $ (3.2) $ (131.7) Net (loss) income per common share Basic: Continuing operations $ (0.02) $ (0.12) $ (0.02) $ (1.01) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.01) $ — $ 0.16 Net loss $ (0.02) $ (0.13) $ (0.02) $ (0.85) Diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.02) $ (0.12) $ (0.02) $ (1.01) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.01) $ — $ 0.16 Net loss $ (0.02) $ (0.13) $ (0.02) $ (0.85) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 160,481 160,246 160,778 155,446 Diluted 160,481 160,246 160,778 155,446

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts, U.S. GAAP) Unaudited January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 128.4 $ 115.1 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $20.8 ($20.7 as of January 2, 2021) 261.6 222.3 Inventories 94.6 83.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25.2 21.3 Total current assets 509.8 442.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 718.1 685.6 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 177.4 180.6 Goodwill 1,321.4 1,284.3 Intangible assets, net 969.8 987.6 Other long-term assets, net 26.9 24.1 Total assets $ 3,723.4 $ 3,604.7 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 222.1 107.7 Current maturities of long-term debt 17.7 17.9 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 437.7 387.7 Current operating lease obligations 32.3 35.5 Total current liabilities 709.8 548.8 Long-term debt 1,321.1 1,345.1 Operating lease obligations 148.7 148.0 Deferred tax liabilities 158.8 148.1 Other long-term liabilities 64.9 67.8 Total liabilities 2,403.3 2,257.8 Equity Common shares, no par value - 160,732,552 shares issued (January 2, 2021 - 160,406,464 shares issued) 1,286.9 1,268.0 Additional paid-in-capital 85.9 84.5 Retained earnings 16.4 81.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69.1) (86.7) Total Primo Water Corporation equity 1,320.1 1,346.9 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,723.4 $ 3,604.7

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net loss $ (2.8) $ (21.2) $ (3.2) $ (131.7) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (1.2) — 25.1 Net loss from continuing operations $ (2.8) $ (20.0) $ (3.2) $ (156.8) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 60.7 50.7 219.1 202.1 Amortization of financing fees 0.9 0.8 3.4 3.5 Share-based compensation expense 7.5 8.6 17.5 22.1 Provision for deferred income taxes 2.7 2.8 4.0 0.2 Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt — 19.7 27.2 19.7 Gain on sale of business (3.8) — (3.8) (0.6) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — — — 115.2 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 3.9 4.4 9.3 10.6 Other non-cash items 3.9 (2.9) 6.8 (1.2) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 32.6 52.7 (32.6) 14.2 Inventories 1.8 (2.0) (10.9) 1.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3.9) 5.9 (4.5) 2.4 Other assets (0.2) (2.7) 0.2 (3.6) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other liabilities (16.3) (47.8) 26.2 (35.2) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 87.0 70.2 258.7 193.6 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Acquisitions, net of cash received (77.3) (10.4) (90.5) (446.1) Additions to property, plant and equipment (52.7) (29.0) (152.0) (114.0) Additions to intangible assets (3.0) (1.4) (9.7) (9.3) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.5 0.8 1.9 1.8 Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash sold 7.1 — 7.1 — Other investing activities 3.5 (0.4) 2.3 0.7 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (121.9) (40.4) (240.9) (566.9) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Payments of long-term debt (3.4) (538.0) (763.9) (545.6) Issuance of long-term debt — 533.5 750.0 533.5 Proceeds from short-term borrowings 51.0 23.6 134.2 347.5 Payments on short-term borrowings — (54.8) (28.0) (334.7) Premiums and costs paid upon extinguishment of long-term debt — (14.7) (20.6) (14.7) Issuance of common shares 6.4 1.4 25.5 3.4 Common shares repurchased and canceled (2.5) (0.9) (48.1) (33.2) Financing fees (0.3) (7.8) (11.6) (11.2) Equity issuance fees — — — (1.1) Dividends paid to common and preferred shareholders (9.7) (9.7) (38.9) (39.6) Payment of contingent consideration for acquisitions (1.1) — (2.9) (1.2) Other financing activities (1.9) (13.2) 3.5 5.9 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing 38.5 (80.6) (0.8) (91.0) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Operating activities of discontinued operations (0.1) 1.3 (1.8) (17.4) Investing activities of discontinued operations — — — 388.9 Financing activities of discontinued operations — — — (0.1) Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations (0.1) 1.3 (1.8) 371.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (0.4) 2.7 (1.9) 2.5 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3.1 (46.8) 13.3 (90.4) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 125.3 161.9 115.1 205.5 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 128.4 $ 115.1 $ 128.4 $ 115.1

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended January 1, 2022 North America Rest of World All Other Total Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 265.4 $ 56.3 $ — $ 321.7 Water Refill/Water Filtration 43.3 8.4 — 51.7 Other Water 36.9 19.7 — 56.6 Water Dispensers 16.7 — — 16.7 Other 25.1 46.2 — 71.3 Total $ 387.4 $ 130.6 $ — $ 518.0 Gross profit $ 217.9 $ 69.4 $ — $ 287.3 Gross margin % 56.2 % 53.1 % — 55.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 180.6 $ 68.9 $ 13.3 $ 262.8 SG&A % of revenue 46.6 % 52.8 % — % 50.7 % Operating income (loss) $ 31.2 $ (0.9) $ (14.2) $ 16.1 Depreciation and amortization $ 44.8 $ 15.5 $ 0.4 $ 60.7 For the Three Months Ended January 2, 2021 North America Rest of World All Other Total Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 250.5 $ 51.3 $ — $ 301.8 Water Refill/Water Filtration 51.3 7.8 — 59.1 Other Water 37.0 15.5 — 52.5 Water Dispensers 20.7 — — 20.7 Other 25.9 45.0 — 70.9 Total $ 385.4 $ 119.6 $ — $ 505.0 Gross profit $ 218.5 $ 63.3 $ — $ 281.8 Gross margin % 56.7 % 52.9 % — % 55.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (a) $ 174.6 $ 59.1 $ 13.9 $ 247.6 SG&A % of revenue 45.3 % 49.4 % — % 49.0 % Operating income (loss) (a) $ 37.5 $ 3.7 $ (16.7) $ 24.5 Depreciation and amortization $ 35.3 $ 15.0 $ 0.4 $ 50.7 For the Year Ended January 1, 2022 North America Rest of World All Other Total Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 1,051.0 $ 225.5 $ — $ 1,276.5 Water Refill/Water Filtration 180.5 32.9 — 213.4 Other Water 162.6 81.7 — 244.3 Water Dispensers 65.4 — — 65.4 Other 103.4 170.3 — 273.7 Total $ 1,562.9 $ 510.4 $ — $ 2,073.3 Gross profit $ 881.0 $ 276.4 $ — $ 1,157.4 Gross margin % 56.4 % 54.2 % — % 55.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 720.6 $ 273.1 $ 40.6 $ 1,034.3 SG&A % of revenue 46.1 % 53.5 % — % 49.9 % Operating income (loss) $ 146.0 $ 1.5 $ (44.5) $ 103.0 Depreciation and amortization $ 156.9 $ 60.7 $ 1.5 $ 219.1 For the Year Ended January 2, 2021 North America Rest of World All Other Total Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 965.8 $ 211.6 $ — $ 1,177.4 Water Refill/Water Filtration 175.1 29.3 — 204.4 Other Water 160.7 63.5 — 224.2 Water Dispensers 75.9 — — 75.9 Other 115.7 155.9 — 271.6 Total $ 1,493.2 $ 460.3 $ — $ 1,953.5 Gross profit $ 862.9 $ 251.0 $ — $ 1,113.9 Gross margin % 57.8 % 54.5 % — % 57.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (a) $ 712.5 $ 251.6 $ 42.5 $ 1,006.6 SG&A % of revenue 47.7 % 54.7 % — % 51.5 % Operating income (loss) (a) $ 130.0 $ (118.3) $ (63.9) $ (52.2) Depreciation and amortization $ 142.4 $ 58.4 $ 1.3 $ 202.1

(a) During 2021, we revised the allocation of information technology costs from the All Other category to our North America and Rest of World reporting segments to reflect how the Chief Executive Officer, who is our chief operating decision maker, currently measures the performance of our segments. As a result of the change, selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the prior periods have been recast to increase SG&A expenses in our North America reporting segment by $0.5 million, increase SG&A expenses in our Rest of World reporting segment by $1.8 million, and decrease SG&A expenses in the All Other category by $2.3 million for the three months ended January 2, 2021. SG&A expenses for the year ended January 2, 2021 have been recast to increase SG&A expenses in our North America reporting segment by $2.1 million, increase SG&A expenses in our Rest of World reporting segment by $6.9 million, and decrease SG&A expenses in the All Other category by $9.0 million. Operating income (loss) for our North America and Rest of World reporting segments as well as our All Other category, as applicable, reflect the aforementioned adjustments for the three months and year ended January 2, 2021.

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 5 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - ANALYSIS OF REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY REPORTING SEGMENT (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentage amounts) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended January 1, 2022 North America Rest of World All Other Primo Change in revenue $ 2.0 $ 11.0 $ — $ 13.0 Impact of foreign exchange (a) $ (0.7) $ (1.2) $ — $ (1.9) Change excluding foreign exchange $ 1.3 $ 9.8 $ — $ 11.1 Percentage change in revenue 0.5 % 9.2 % — % 2.6 % Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange 0.3 % 8.2 % — % 2.2 % Impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 18.9 $ 0.5 $ — $ 19.4 Change excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 20.2 $ 10.3 $ — $ 30.5 Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 5.5 % 8.6 % — % 6.3 % For the Year Ended January 1, 2022 North America Rest of World All Other Primo Change in revenue $ 69.7 $ 50.1 $ — $ 119.8 Impact of foreign exchange (a) $ (4.6) $ (24.1) $ — $ (28.7) Change excluding foreign exchange $ 65.1 $ 26.0 $ — $ 91.1 Percentage change in revenue 4.7 % 10.9 % — % 6.1 % Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange 4.4 % 5.6 % — % 4.7 % Impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 18.9 $ 0.5 $ — $ 19.4 Change excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 84.0 $ 26.5 $ — $ 110.5 Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 5.7 % 5.8 % — % 5.7 %

For the Three Months Ended January 1, 2022 North America Rest of World All Other Primo Change in gross profit $ (0.6) $ 6.1 $ — $ 5.5 Impact of foreign exchange (a) $ (0.5) $ (0.2) $ — $ (0.7) Change excluding foreign exchange $ (1.1) $ 5.9 $ — $ 4.8 Percentage change in gross profit (0.3) % 9.6 % — % 2.0 % Percentage change in gross profit excluding foreign exchange (0.5) % 9.3 % — % 1.7 % Impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 12.2 $ — $ — $ 12.2 Change excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 11.1 $ 5.9 $ — $ 17.0 Percentage change in gross profit excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 5.4 % 9.3 % — % 6.3 % For the Year Ended January 1, 2022 North America Rest of World All Other Primo Change in gross profit $ 18.1 $ 25.4 $ — $ 43.5 Impact of foreign exchange (a) $ (2.5) $ (11.4) $ — $ (13.9) Change excluding foreign exchange $ 15.6 $ 14.0 $ — $ 29.6 Percentage change in gross profit 2.1 % 10.1 % — % 3.9 % Percentage change in gross profit excluding foreign exchange 1.8 % 5.6 % — % 2.7 % Impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 12.2 $ — $ — $ 12.2 Change excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 27.8 $ 14.0 $ — $ 41.8 Percentage change in gross profit excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 3.3 % 5.6 % — % 3.8 %

(a) Impact of foreign exchange is the difference between the current period revenue and gross profit translated utilizing the current period average foreign exchange rates less the current period revenue and gross profit translated utilizing the prior period average foreign exchange rates.