Lunedì 25 Ottobre 2021
Princesse Tam Tam and Comptoir des Cotonniers Partner with Teamwork Commerce to Unlock Omnichannel Globally

25 ottobre 2021 | 14.09
LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princesse Tam Tam and Comptoir des Cotonniers, two brands of the Fast Retailing holding company, have completed the full rollout of Teamwork Commerce's Unified Commerce Solution. This implementation was done in over 220 locations across France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland.

"Teamwork is not only a tool for managing stock and payments, it's a global project to modernise all of our stores offering seamless service to customers with an easy-to-use tool," said Serge Lengagne, IT Director Europe for Fast Retailing.

The brands are utilising Teamwork's rich functionality through a powerful technical foundation to deliver frictionless commerce to their customers globally. Through Teamwork, all in-store operations are unified through a single store mobile application including POS, stock counts, and inventory control features such as transferring, receiving and adjustments. Teamwork maintains thorough European fiscal and security standards, satisfying all requirements for localisation.

Teamwork also debuts their new RFID technology with the two brands. Store associates can effortlessly build receipts by simply placing the products on the counter (with an embedded RFID pad), instantly calculating the total and finalising with a contactless payment, resulting in a streamlined and frictionless transaction. Additionally, each morning a complete store stock count can be performed in minutes, dramatically increasing inventory accuracy and efficiency. 

"Innovative changes we've taken thanks to Teamwork include moving from computer-based tills to modern iPads that physically separate us less from our customers, RFID which saves us time at checkout, and instant updating of sales and changes in stock," Lengagne added.

At the core of its mission, Teamwork's Secure Customer Data Platform provides centralised management of all customer data across all channels including many options for segmentation and analysis. This includes full purchase history whether on the web or in-store, as well as a wide array of customer attributes, providing a holistic, omnichannel view of the customer that is profoundly accurate, convenient, and actionable. The highest standards in global customer data regulations are maintained and even superseded through the Teamwork platform. 

"I'm confident this technological progress will encourage an improved customer-centric sales experience in line with today's best in class." Lengagne concluded. "Through our partnership with Teamwork Commerce, we've caught up with the leading pack of retailers and are now confidently targeting full omnichannel." 

Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Retail Solution. To learn more, visit us at www.teamworkcommerce.com.

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358119/Teamwork_Commerce_Logo.jpg 

 

 

