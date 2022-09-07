Printemps to Open First US Store in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its reinvention and acceleration, storied French luxury department store, Printemps, announces the opening of a new store in New York, marking the brand's first US initiative. Printemps will open in the historic 50-story landmark building at One Wall Street (1 Wall Street) in the rapidly changing Financial District.

"The US is essential in our international development strategy and opening in New York offers high visibility and growth potential. We think we can bring something unique, both to its engaged local consumer base and the strong tourist flows the city welcomes. It is also a strategic ecommerce market for luxury, fashion, home, and beauty," says Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO, Printemps Groupe. "We plan to pioneer a new format of experiential retail in this fast changing and demanding market."

As the next chapter of its brand transformation, this Printemps store will be of a different scale, bringing a local approach and focusing on increased omnichannel and seamless experiences.

Printemps has tapped seasoned executive Laura Lendrum as the CEO of Printemps America, Inc. Lendrum brings valued experience from her previous roles serving as President for Saint Laurent, Gucci and Ralph Lauren for the North American market and is assembling an experienced dedicated team to support this strategic initiative.

"Laura's experience in Luxury, Fashion, Digital and Hospitality is a perfect match for us," says Bellaiche.

Like it did in Paris over 150 years ago by opening in Boulevard Haussmann, a neighborhood then in transformation, Printemps has chosen the iconic One Wall Street address in the Financial District. The already dynamic area has become more residential, experienced an increase in diverse businesses moving to the neighborhood and is one of the most important tourist destinations in the city, welcoming local and international tourists alike.

As a landmark building, One Wall Street carries a similar heritage to the iconic Printemps Paris flagship, also landmark, making it the prime location for the first US and New York store. The historical interior Red Room, one of the rare 50 interior landmarks in New York City, will be one of the many highlights of the store. Internationally multi-awarded Parisian interior designer, Laura Gonzalez, will be the architect on the project to create a 'Paris meets New York' twist on the design.

Printemps will be 54,365 square feet with two levels and a façade that measures 346 linear feet facing Broadway. The store is expected to open in the Spring of 2024.

ABOUT THE PRINTEMPS GROUPFounded in 1865 by Jules Jaluzot, the Printemps Group is a French leader in fashion, luxury, and beauty, with 20 department stores operated in France. The Group is also present in lifestyle with 9 Citadium stores and has become a key player in e-commerce with Place des Tendances, a fashion and beauty e-store acquired in 2013, and Made in Design, Europe's leading online store for designer furniture, lighting, and decoration, acquired in 2019. With more than 3,500 brands and a total area of 180,000 m², the Group employs 3,000 people driven by a unique passion for service. For more information, please visit https://us.printemps.com/ and @Printemps

