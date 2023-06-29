Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 12:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:53 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, scattano nuove perquisizioni

12:41 Soumahoro denuncia: "Insulti razzisti alla Camera" - Video

12:38 Università, addio all'economista Giuseppe Di Taranto

12:22 Maddaloni, folgorato da scarica elettrica: morto fornaio

11:56 Caserta, armato di pistola insegue e sperona l'ex moglie

11:48 Ascolti tv, gli Under 21 di Italia-Norvegia vincono la prima serata

11:29 'SquisIta- L'Italia in un boccone', promuove eccellenze Emilia Romagna

11:10 Palermo, arrestato chef 'pusher dei vip' Di Ferro. Gianfranco Miccichè: "Ho coscienza a posto"

10:59 Madonna ricoverata in terapia intensiva: come sta ora

10:48 Incidente a Cinisi, scontro tra due auto: 3 feriti

10:41 Strage Bologna, arrestato Bellini: ex Avanguardia nazionale in carcere a Spoleto

10:40 Russia, cardinale Zuppi incontra oggi a Mosca patriarca ortodosso Kirill

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Private ownership, long-term strategy drives double-digit growth for Lockton

29 giugno 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest independent and privately held insurance brokerage, reported revenue growth of 17% on a constant currency basis, with reported organic revenue growth at 16% for its fiscal year ending April 30, 2023. Lockton reported global revenue of $3.1B compared to global revenue of $2.7B in fiscal 2022. Revenue growth metrics are presented on a constant currency basis.

The company's strong FY23 revenue growth was posted while lapping record organic revenue growth of 27% in the prior fiscal year. Lockton's U.S. operations, international operations and global reinsurance business all posted double-digit organic growth, exemplifying the strength of an increasingly diversified platform.  

"The Lockton family is proud to perpetuate the company's private ownership generationally," said Ron Lockton, Executive Chairman. "Our continued commitment to a lower margin and reinvesting in client resources, talent and culture, drives great momentum and opportunity for our people. This growth is a direct outcome of the passion our teams exhibit for bringing the best solutions to clients."  

In fiscal year 2023, Lockton expanded its geographic footprint with new offices in Colombia, Oman, and Sweden, and bolstered its presence in Brazil with the recent acquisition of THB Brazil. This was in addition to significant investments and recruiting of top talent in cyber, Private Risk Solutions, marine and financial services solutions. Lockton's benefits practice also transitioned to People Solutions reflecting Lockton's holistic approach to helping clients be more successful by making their employees' lives better.  

"Jack Lockton founded Lockton Companies in 1966 and believed that intense client focus, creating a caring culture, empowering people and remaining private would combine to create a special place for clients and exceptional talent," said Peter Clune, CEO. "Our exponential growth is a result of us staying true to his business philosophies combined with the will of our people." 

Lockton's award-winning culture is recognized around the globe, including being certified as a Great Place to Work in Australia and Mexico, being awarded the highest honor by b-Heard in the U.K., and being recognized among the Best Places to Work in Insurance for 14 years in a row and as a U.S. Best Managed Company for three consecutive years. 

About LocktonWhat makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 10,750+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143905/Lockton_CEO_Peter_Clune_on_the_reasons_for_their_success.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024406/Lockton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/private-ownership-long-term-strategy-drives-double-digit-growth-for-lockton-301866595.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza revenue growth metrics growth titolo growth revenue
Vedi anche
News to go
Francia, seconda notte di scontri dopo uccisione 17enne
News to go
Migranti, a Lampedusa approdano in 600
News to go
Made in Italy agroalimentare, esportazioni record
News to go
Milano Linate premiato come miglior aeroporto d'Europa
News to go
Bankitalia, Panetta dal primo novembre torna a Palazzo Koch
News to go
Report Caritas: "Aumentano i poveri in Italia"
News to go
Inflazione ferma ma rischio recessione
News to go
Università italiane, Politecnico Milano al top
News to go
Banca d'Italia, Panetta sarà nuovo governatore
News to go
Ucraina, la missione di Zuppi a Mosca
News to go
Migranti, ripresi gli sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Europei Under 21, oggi Italia-Norvegia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza