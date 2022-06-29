Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 12:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:10 Covid oggi Toscana, 4.543 casi e 12 morti: bollettino 29 giugno

12:55 Stop a motori inquinanti entro 2035, ok da Consiglio Ue

12:42 Aborto, Pillon: "Non sono grumi di cellule ma bambini perfetti"

12:36 Polemica su 'bagni neutri' in ateneo Pisa: "Simbolo sbagliato, ignora trans"

12:16 È morta Margaret Keane, la pittrice dei 'grandi occhi'

12:14 M5S, Taverna in lacrime per errore staff su Facebook: "Sono disperata"

12:11 Roma, ambientalisti bloccano il Gra

11:54 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 35.450 soldati Russia"

11:51 Nato, Pyongyang: "Pericoloso preludio a versione asiatica dell'Alleanza"

11:30 M5S, giallo su post Taverna contro Grillo

11:20 Roma, cade dal quinto piano: si rompe una gamba ma si salva

10:57 Inter, Lukaku sbarca a Milano: "Troppo contento"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Pro Music Rights, Inc., one of the world's largest music licensing companies, announces the closing of an undisclosed funding round of $5,500,000 USD and a valuation of $422,583,333 USD

29 giugno 2022 | 04.57
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NAPLES, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Music Rights (PMR), one of the world's largest music licensing companies, is pleased to announce that it has closed an undisclosed funding round of $5,500,000 USD, valuing Pro Music Rights, Inc. at $422,583,333 USD.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728013/Pro_Music_Rights_Logo.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza licensing companies valuing Pro Music Rights Inc. at Unione Socialista Indipendente funding
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi al via in tutta Italia dal 2 luglio
News to go
Milano, scoperto caveau con beni per 5 milioni: indagati due coniugi
News to go
Nato, Stoltenberg: "Russia rappresenta minaccia per la nostra sicurezza"
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, il report Oms
News to go
Scozia, Sturgeon propone 19 ottobre 2023 data referendum indipendenza
Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video
Draghi: "Putin al G20? Solo da remoto" - Video
Sean Penn a Kiev da Zelensky: "Un film per raccontare la guerra" - Video
News to go
Il Giappone riapre al turismo straniero
News to go
Carburanti, prezzi ancora su
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi: "G7 pronto a sostenerla per tutto il tempo necessario"
News to go
Texas, strage di migranti: 46 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza