Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:21 Blitz Morra in centro vaccini, il 5S Trizzino: "Interpellanza a Cartabia"

14:13 Estate 2021 con meno restrizioni? Cosa dicono gli esperti

14:10 Scanzi vaccinato, Galli: "Sono cose davvero poco rilevanti"

14:09 Sciopero Amazon, sindacati: "Protesta riuscita"

13:41 Blitz Morra in centro vaccini agita politica, le reazioni

13:25 Covid Emilia, Bonaccini: "Oggi 2.100 contagi e Rt scende"

13:12 Covid Basilicata, oggi 24 contagi: bollettino 22 marzo

13:12 Parkinson, identificato uno dei meccanismi alla base della malattia

13:09 Covid e vitamina D, con carenza rischio malattia più grave: lo studio

13:04 Covid Veneto, Zaia: "Oggi 981 contagi". Dati 22 marzo

13:01 Covid Italia, ricoveri in aumento: 9 regioni sopra soglia critica

12:52 Premio Strega 2021, selezionata la dozzina: ecco i libri in gara

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Product Analytics is the Number One Measurement of Digital Success, New Report By Harvard Business Review Analytics Services Sponsored by Amplitude Shows

22 marzo 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Product Analytics has overtaken legacy marketing analytics to measure digital customer experiences

AMSTERDAM, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplitude, the operating system for digital business, today unveiled sponsored research conducted by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services that reveals product analytics is the number one measurement for digital customer experiences. The survey and report, "Making the Leap to a Digital-First Enterprise," shows the shift in how digital business leaders are measuring the impact of digital experiences in the new era, with product analytics in the top spot over legacy measurement sources including web analytics, marketing attribution analytics, business intelligence tools and surveys. 

Amplitude customers Ford Motor Company, Care.com, and Match were interviewed by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services for the report, which included insights from 295 global business executives at companies ranging in size from hundreds to tens of thousands of employees, across a variety of key industries. The report uncovered five new pillars critical to laying the foundation for digital business success in the new digital-first era, including: 

"We are living through a digital-product revenue revolution, centered around using digital products to completely redesign the value we create for customers," said Jian Wei Hoh, head of business design at Ford Motor Company, in the report. "Everything that people do has a digital experience aspect to it. Digital products help us get closer to the customer by seamlessly integrating into their digital centric customer journeys." 

"There are now two types of companies emerging faster than ever — digital disruptors and those being digitally disrupted," said Jennifer Johnson, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Amplitude. "To survive in this new digital-first era, companies need a fundamentally new approach to understanding digital customer behavior, predicting which behaviors translate to business outcomes and adapting digital experiences to maximize business outcomes. You cannot get this visibility through ad clicks and web traffic. The new digital business metric to unlocking growth is measuring where value is created and exchanged — in the digital product. Measuring digital success through this lens needs to be at the core of every digital business."

To learn more about the report read our blog post here or access the full report here.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, the operating system for digital business, is ranked #22 on G2's list of Best Software Products. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore, Amplitude helps organizations deeply understand their digital customer behavior, predict the actions that correlate to business outcomes, and quickly adapt the customer experience to maximize revenue. More than 40,000 digital applications at companies like Microsoft, Ford, CapitalOne, NBC, Hubspot, and PayPal use Amplitude to answer strategic questions about how digital customers use their digital products, and where to place their digital bets to maximize revenue.   

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
legacy marketing analytics is the Number One Measurement of Digital Success Harvard legacy
Vedi anche
Covid Italia, Catena (Sacco): "Curva dei contagi decelera"
Pelosi: "Putin assassino? Lo è"
Torino, viaggiavano in auto armati di pistole: due arresti
Draghi: "Farò vaccino AstraZeneca"
Vaccino Moderna, dosi arrivate a Pratica di Mare
Covid, militare morto: funerali e commozione a Catania
Sky
Crisanti: "Chi ha sospeso AstraZeneca se ne assuma responsabilità"
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
Italia’s Got Talent, Lodovica Comello canta i Queen
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza