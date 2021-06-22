Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 09:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:36 Covid, l'immunologo: "Quarta ondata in autunno? Difficile fare previsione"

09:33 Renzi: "Covid? Gestione passata poco chiara"

09:21 Ddl Zan, Letta: "Favorevoli, ma aperti a confronto su nodi giuridici"

09:12 Meloni vs Speranza: "Sua gestione è disastro"

09:03 Caldo africano, temperature record sull'Italia: il meteo della settimana

08:55 Mascherine all'aperto, stop in zona bianca: regole

08:47 Minori stranieri non accompagnati, rapporto choc di Save The Children

08:11 "Sono gay": il coming out di Nassib, primo giocatore Nfl

08:10 Vaccini Covid, 92% di efficacia per il cubano Abdala

07:59 Covid, allarme Oms: "Nei Paesi poveri vaccini stanno finendo"

07:15 Mascherine all'aperto, stop dal 28 giugno in zona bianca

23:04 Euro 2020, Belgio e la super-Danimarca agli ottavi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

PROJECT CLOSER by Wim Tellier reveals larger than life art installation in soccer stadium of Belgium Red Devils

22 giugno 2021 | 09.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ANTWERP, Belgium, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Red Devils were playing the European Championship, Wim Tellier  exposed his huge art installation in the King Baudouin Stadium the home of the Red Devils.

PROJECT CLOSER by Wim Tellier reveals larger than life art installation in soccer stadium of Belgium Red Devils

In a later stage, the artist will perforate the canvas and plant small sunflowers inside. The entire growing process of the sunflowers will be photographed in a time lapse, to show how tiny sunflowers completely overgrow and overpower a symbol of a man feeling invincible. Afterwards the entire fabric will be recycled into beach chairs.

The symbolism of Project Closer is multi-layered. The artist wants to stress how people remain vulnerable even when trying to shield and protect themselves from harm. The King Baudouin Stadium is therefore an ideal location: right at the start of the Euro Soccer Championships. It reminds us of a place where people want to come together and celebrate, but where Covid has shown us how vulnerable we all are.

If a city is interested in hosting the Art Installation CLOSER, they are more than welcome to contact the artist Wim Tellier.

About Wim Tellier, photographer and artist

Wim Tellier was the first artist in the world who exhibited an 30.000m2 art installation at the Arctic. And with his art projects he travelled in more than 75 countries.

Thanks to an unique partnership with Canon Belgium, Wim Tellier was able to print the huge 500 gig picture together with his family.

When printed Wim Tellier had to find a company that wanted to stitch the huge picture together.

A small family business, Zeilmakerij Borremans, took the incredible challenge to stitch the 3000kg picture. Because of the size it was like working blindfolded.  

bit.ly/closertrailer 

bit.ly/closerphotos

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1536604/Wim_Tellier_PROJECT_CLOSER.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
soccer stadium art installation European Championship installation in the king
Vedi anche
News To Go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, rapporto choc di Save The Children
News to go
Vertice Draghi-Merkel, rapporto solido tra Italia e Germania
Galli-Storace, scintille ad Agorà sulle mascherine
Euro 2020, la giornalista Rai sommersa dai tifosi
Incendi nel palermitano, a fuoco diversi ettari di bosco
Strage Ardea: palloncini lasciati volare in cielo per ultimo saluto a David e Daniel
Droga, 6 tonnellate di hashish su veliero: 3 arresti
Draghi: "Vaccinazione eterologa funziona, la faccio martedì"
Di Battista: "Conte? Sa che per convincermi non servono poltrone"
Palù: "Vaccini mRna molto efficaci contro varianti covid"
Animali, le 10 regole 'salva vacanza' con gli amici a 4 zampe
Europei 2020, maxi sequestro piattaforme pirata online
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza