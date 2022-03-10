project44 Launches 'Yard Solutions' to Transform Slot Booking, Yard Visibility, and Yard Management Processes

Unified platform elevates yard operations by reducing manual processes, human errors and overall costs

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced the launch and immediate availability of Yard Solutions, a comprehensive set of dock, yard and asset management capabilities, designed to improve efficiency and automate yard operations from a single platform. project44's Yard Solutions suite includes three offerings: Slot Booking, Yard Visibility and Yard Management. Unlike traditional yard solutions, which are hampered by legacy technology and difficult to fully integrate with the broader supply chain ecosystem, project44's solution and API-first architecture provides real-time location tracking and uses IoT automation to improve yard inefficiencies.

"Moving goods efficiently and with discrete visibility through yards can be a challenge," said Kiruba Raja, General Manager of Yard Solutions at project44. "Our innovative Yard Solutions enable shippers and logistics service providers to reduce time in overall gate management workflows, lower costs spent on yard equipment and optimize processes in the warehouse, such as load prioritization and dock door assignments."

Powered by project44's real-time tracking and predictive ETAs, Yard Solutions' three new offerings, Slot Booking, Yard Visibility and Yard Management help facility and operations managers:

Yard Solutions integrates directly with project44's first, middle and last mile offerings to unify disjointed supply chain processes into a single view. When connected with other project44 solutions – such as OTR visibility – customers gain the ability to make smarter upstream transportation decisions.

"Adding slot booking, yard visibility, and yard management capabilities to our market-leading supply chain visibility platform provides our customers with even greater end-to-end real-time tracking of their goods," said Vernon O'Donnell, Chief Product Officer of project44. "By enhancing the fulfillment process and improving yard efficiency, those organizations can deliver an optimal customer experience from start to finish."

