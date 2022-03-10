Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:34 Covid oggi Puglia, 4.713 contagi: bollettino 10 marzo

18:34 Ucraina, Twitter aggira censura russa e lancia versione 'protetta' sul dark web

18:33 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Draghi: "Italia e Francia allineate"

18:12 Porti, Monti (AdSP): "Nuovo volto a Palermo, 100 mln investiti per piccolo miracolo"

18:04 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Mariupol bombardata: la voragine - Video

18:02 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, drone distrugge colonna tank - Video

18:02 Ucraina, chat M5S contro Zelensky alla Camera: "Vuole guerra mondiale e noi applaudiamo"

17:59 Covid oggi Italia, 54.230 contagi e 136 morti: bollettino 10 marzo

17:49 Autostrada A1, a breve apertura tratta a 3 corsie Barberino-Firenze Nord

17:21 Ucraina, Lasta (Piazzapulita): "La forza degli sfollati di Irpin, in corsa contro il tempo"

17:12 Gualtieri: ‘Con Terna e Regione nuova rete elettrica e riqualificazione banchine Tevere’

17:00 Ucraina, Biloslavo (Mediaset): "Kiev si prepara al peggio, fra pochi giorni atteso lo scontro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

project44 Launches 'Yard Solutions' to Transform Slot Booking, Yard Visibility, and Yard Management Processes

10 marzo 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Unified platform elevates yard operations by reducing manual processes, human errors and overall costs

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced the launch and immediate availability of Yard Solutions, a comprehensive set of dock, yard and asset management capabilities, designed to improve efficiency and automate yard operations from a single platform. project44's Yard Solutions suite includes three offerings: Slot Booking, Yard Visibility and Yard Management. Unlike traditional yard solutions, which are hampered by legacy technology and difficult to fully integrate with the broader supply chain ecosystem, project44's solution and API-first architecture provides real-time location tracking and uses IoT automation to improve yard inefficiencies.

"Moving goods efficiently and with discrete visibility through yards can be a challenge," said Kiruba Raja, General Manager of Yard Solutions at project44. "Our innovative Yard Solutions enable shippers and logistics service providers to reduce time in overall gate management workflows, lower costs spent on yard equipment and optimize processes in the warehouse, such as load prioritization and dock door assignments."

Powered by project44's real-time tracking and predictive ETAs, Yard Solutions' three new offerings, Slot Booking, Yard Visibility and Yard Management help facility and operations managers:   

Yard Solutions integrates directly with project44's first, middle and last mile offerings to unify disjointed supply chain processes into a single view. When connected with other project44 solutions – such as OTR visibility – customers gain the ability to make smarter upstream transportation decisions.

"Adding slot booking, yard visibility, and yard management capabilities to our market-leading supply chain visibility platform provides our customers with even greater end-to-end real-time tracking of their goods," said Vernon O'Donnell, Chief Product Officer of project44. "By enhancing the fulfillment process and improving yard efficiency, those organizations can deliver an optimal customer experience from start to finish."

To learn more about project44's Yard Solutions, visit project44's website.

About project44 project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 of the leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2021, the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 17 global offices. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

Media Contact:project44@nextpr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763614/project44_p44_yardsolutions_0322.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686509/project_44_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
iarda yard platform yard Visibility
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, report Gimbe: lieve aumento nuovi contagi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloquio tra Kuleba e Lavrov
News to go
Champions, Real-Psg 3-1: Madrid ai quarti
Tav, attacchi a cantiere in Valsusa: 13 misure cautelari-Video
News to go
Covid Italia, da oggi 10 marzo tornano visite in ospedale: ecco cosa cambia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sanzioni: altri 160 nomi su black list Ue
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, bomba non esplosa: artificieri all'opera - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, soldati a caccia di galline - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia: casa bombardata, terrore a Mykolaiv - Video
News to go
Governo, Draghi: "Ambiente e transizione ecologica sua essenza"
Ucraina, tensione a Kherson: folla avanza, soldati sparano - Video
News to go
Aiea: "Da stop elettricità Chernobyl non c'è impatto critico su sicurezza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza