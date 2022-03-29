Proman partners with CropX to invest in cutting-edge technology to make farming more sustainable

WOLLERAU, Switzerland, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proman, an integrated energy company and one of the world's top ten nitrogen fertilizer producers, today announced a new strategic partnership with CropX, a global pioneer in digital farm management systems.

CropX technology provides farmers and industry experts with the data and information they need to increase farming sustainability through conserving resources across the value chain and increasing crop yields, resulting in a more sustainable food production environment.

Over seventy-five percent of Proman's nitrogen-based product is sold as fertilizer, supporting farmers around the world to achieve healthy plant growth and high crop yields at a time when the global population is growing by some 80 million per annum. Data-driven precision farming delivers more efficient farming and resource conservation, resulting in both economic and environmental benefits. This investment underlines Proman's commitment to actively supporting innovative technology solutions which can improve agricultural sustainability at a time when it is crucial for global food security and nutrition.

David Cassidy, Chief Executive of Proman said, "We look forward to contributing our expertise as a fertilizer producer to this initiative and supporting CropX's vision to utilise technology to boost farmer productivity and incomes, improve food security, and strengthen the resilience of the global food production systems. With food security becoming an increasingly pressing global issue, we believe that Digital Agro technologies have the potential to significantly increase agricultural productivity and support more sustainable agriculture around the world."

Tomer Tzach, Chief Executive of CropX said, "We are extremely fortunate to partner with such an incredible global leader in nitrogen fertilizer! Using technology to precisely manage fertilizer application is the next frontier, and companies such as Proman and CropX will lead the way. We are excited that Proman sees the great value in our fertilizer management capabilities, which are an important part of the growing suite of decision tools that CropX offers to help farmers grow more with less."

About Proman

Proman is an integrated energy company and global leader in natural gas derived products and services. Headquartered in Switzerland, with assets in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago and Oman, and ongoing expansion into Mexico, Proman is the world's second largest methanol producer and is one of the top ten global nitrogen-fertilizer companies.

Proman is committed to developing sustainable methanol and ammonia as cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels, offering a pathway to drastically cutting emissions in power generation, overland transportation, shipping and industry.

Learn more about our full value chain integration here: https://www.proman.org

About CropX

Since 2015, CropX has been helping farmers everywhere grow more with less - less water, less fertilizer, less chemicals, less labour, less energy, and less stress. Its technologies and cloud-based platform offer advanced farm intelligence to farmers in over 40 countries, across all the arable continents, on over 75 crop types. With experienced teams of agronomists, data scientists, and engineers, CropX is committed to improving and simplifying digital tools for profitable and sustainable farm management. Learn more at https://www.cropx.com.

