Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 09:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:53 Scuola, domani in classe due studenti su 3

09:20 Covid India, quasi 97mila nuovi casi in 24 ore

09:08 Zona rossa e arancione, Sileri: "Possibili riaperture dopo 30 aprile"

08:50 Covid, in Germania più di 2,9 milioni di casi da inizio pandemia

08:35 Zaia: "Comprerò vaccino Sputnik quando l'Ema lo autorizzerà"

07:41 Olimpiadi Tokyo, Corea del Nord non partecipa per il rischio Covid

07:24 Carbonara Day, la ricetta perfetta tra puristi e innovatori

00:04 Zona rossa e arancione, regole: cosa può cambiare per bar e palestre

00:02 Zona rossa e arancione: regole regioni e scuola

18:49 L'Istituto Marconi di Licata sbarca su Instragam

18:49 Inghilterra riapre pub e negozi il 12 aprile. Johnson: "Mi farò una birra"

18:27 Covid Sicilia, oggi 909 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 5 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Prominent Economist Dr. Peter Davis Joins The Brattle Group's London Competition Practice

06 aprile 2021 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Dr. Peter Davis to its London office as a Principal. He brings deep expertise in competition and regulatory investigations, including experience in matters related to cartels, class actions, mergers and acquisitions, and market investigations.

Prominent Economist Dr. Peter Davis Joins The Brattle Group’s London Competition Practice as a Principal

"We're thrilled to have Peter on board to enhance our offerings to European clients," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "In addition to being a highly respected economist, Peter's time in academia and hands-on experience at the UK Competition Commission position him uniquely as an expert." 

"Brattle has built an enviable team of experts with a broad range of agency and other competition experience across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. I am delighted to be the latest addition to this terrific global team," Dr. Davis said. "I'm particularly looking forward to continuing to expand our competition work on UK damages actions, collective proceedings, and merger investigations."

Dr. Davis has provided written or oral testimony in matters before the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal, the High Court of England and Wales, the Directorate-General for Competition, the UK Competition and Markets Authority, the Competition Commission, the Office of Fair Trading, the Financial Conduct Authority, and the Competition Commission of South Africa. He has also written on a variety of topics in the antitrust space – including competition analysis and damages claims – and has been published in peer-reviewed journals, such as TheJournal of Industrial Economics, the Journal of Econometrics, and the RAND Journal of Economics.

Before joining Brattle, Dr. Davis was the head of an international economics consultancy's London office and European competition practice. He has also served on the faculty at the London School of Economics and the MIT Sloan School of Management. Dr. Davis has previously served as President of the Association of Competition Economics.

About BrattleThe Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 400 talented professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.  

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481252/Dr_Peter_Davis.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320171/the_brattle_group_logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
office as Prominent Economist Dr. He brings deep expertise Londra
Vedi anche
Covid, controlli su bus e treni: ecco come i Nas trovano tracce del virus
Vaccino covid Lazio, Zingaretti: "In farmacia da 20 aprile"
Rasi: "Variante inglese veloce ma vaccini la contrastano"
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
Festival Under One Sky, il cielo di Riyadh si illumina
Italia's Got Talent, ecco le magie del vincitore Stefano Bronzato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza