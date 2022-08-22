Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 14:51
14:33 Elezioni politiche 2022, verso sfida Di Maio-Carfagna a Napoli

14:30 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Mi candido a l'Aquila, scelta di cuore"

14:20 Vaccino covid, Bassetti: "Speranza lascia con flop quarta dose"

14:19 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Pronte liste Lega"

14:03 Covid oggi Toscana, 330 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 22 agosto

13:52 Attentato figlia Dugin, Russia: "È stata ucraina fuggita in Estonia"

13:51 GammaDonna lancia Fab50, faro sulle imprenditrici più innovative

13:45 Elezioni politiche 2022, Polverini fuori da liste Forza Italia

13:13 Elezioni politiche 2022, Pizzarotti: "Non mi candido"

12:48 Vaticano, Becciu: "Grande gioia, grato al Papa"

12:44 Fedez e Ferragni, video sull'orlo di un precipizio ed è polemica social

12:37 Napoli, 80enne spara alla moglie e si barrica in casa

comunicato stampa

Prominent ophthalmologist will guide Turn Bio's search for therapies to cure eye diseases

22 agosto 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Albert Wu, MD, PhD, a recognized advocate of using stem cell therapy to treat eye conditions, will advise company's development of ocular tissue rejuvenation therapeutics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines to cure untreatable, age-related conditions, today announced that Albert Wu, MD, PhD, will oversee its development of ophthalmic therapeutic products as an advisor to the company.

A board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained specialist in oculoplastic and orbital surgery, Wu's academic work has focused on developing treatments for vision loss and eye disease.

At Turn Bio, he will shepherd work on TRN-004, a formulation to rejuvenate ocular tissues, including corneal, limbal and conjunctival epithelial cells, as well as corneal endothelial cells. Preclinical results show the formulation reduces inflammation, oxidative stress, and cell senescence.

TRN-004 is a tailored protein cocktail to rejuvenate targeted cells in the eye. It is produced using Turn Bio's unique mRNA-based ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging) platform.

"Albert's life mission is to transform ophthalmology by making regenerative medicine an accepted treatment for people worldwide suffering from diseases of the eye," said Anja Krammer, the company's CEO. "His vision and experience will help us redefine how eye doctors treat age-related vision conditions for which no real cure exists."

Wu has nearly two decades of experience with ophthalmology and cellular biology. He has been honored by the National Institutes of Health, American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the University of Washington and Yale University.

"Our work has the potential to revolutionize eye care to preserve patients' vision and, ultimately, restore it," said Wu. "The ability to produce cell rejuvenation therapies and deliver them with pinpoint accuracy offers enormous promise to millions of people around the world whose sight has been compromised by untreatable conditions."

Wu received his bachelor's degree in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University, his medical degree and doctoral degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Washington. He has co-authored 55 articles on his research discoveries and has contributed to textbooks on ophthalmology and ophthalmologic oncology. He is a frequent presenter at national and international medical conferences.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIESTurn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™, restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores the cells' ability to prevent or treat disease, heal or regenerate tissue and fight incurable chronic diseases.

The company is currently completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, as well as developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:Jim Martinez, rightstorygroupjim@rightstorygroup.com or (312) 543-9026

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882156/Albert_Wu_Turn_Biotechnologies.jpg

