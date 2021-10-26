Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Promising a Wonderful Life, China's Hainan FTP is Recruiting Global Talents

26 ottobre 2021 | 18.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South China's Hainan Free Trade Port launched a global talent recruitment fair in Haikou on October 24, signaling to the world that the island is eager to have more talented individuals settle here.

Compared with previous such activities, this recruitment activity is more flexible, has more and better defined job positions, has a greater range of potential targets, and will run for a longer period of time.

According to Xia Chenge (Deputy Director of the provincial Talent Development Bureau) the employers in the province who are currently looking for talented individuals and key personnel to fill more than 36,000 job openings include universities, scientific research institutes, key laboratories, hospitals, state-owned enterprises, key project platforms and industrial parks. Among the total job postings, there are more than 100 with an annual salary in excess of CNY 1 million.

As for the Hainan Free Trade Port's 11 key industrial parks, they are hoping to fill 11,496 job vacancies. Signifying the island province's demand for professional and technical personnel, these postings—at around 30% of the total number of openings—show a significant increase over previous such activities in both the number of positions and the quality of those positions.

According to Director Xia, many of these positions are oriented towards people from overseas or with overseas experience. In addition, this recruitment activity's introduction of talented personnel is obviously industry oriented, with the focus being on the province's leading industries (i.e. tourism, the modern service industry, and high-tech, efficient tropical agriculture). This then provides for a step forward to be taken in building a solid foundation for the development of the Hainan FTP.

Starting from 2018, Hainan has successively formulated and introduced a series of policies on talent taxation, settlement, real estate purchases, automobile purchases, children's schooling, and medical insurance.

In terms of taxation, for high-end talented individuals and people working in Hainan who are desperately needed for the development of the FTP, the actual tax burden of personal income tax cannot exceed 15%. Anything above that is exempt.

Foreign personnel in Hainan are now allowed to participate in 38 professional qualification examinations including those for becoming registered architects and licensed pharmacists. At the same time a total of 219 different professional qualifications from overseas are now recognized throughout the province.

In terms of the medical security, foreign talents and their spouses, immediate family members and service personnel—regardless of nationality or household registration—can enjoy the same basic medical insurance provided to urban and rural residents of Hainan.

This recruitment activity will continue till June next year, and job seekers can log in to the official website (www.ihnhr.com) to search for positions and submit résumés.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5IJn8M0HPI

