Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:00 Luca Serianni in coma, prognosi resta riservata

10:33 25mila presenze a UlisseFest, Festa del Viaggio di Lonely Planet si è chiusa a Pesaro

10:23 Crisi Governo, Fitch: "Per Italia periodo incerto anche se Draghi resta"

10:17 Carburanti, nuovi ribassi oggi sui prezzi di benzina e diesel

09:52 Borsellino, Mattarella: "Aveva dimostrato che la mafia non era imbattibile"

09:30 Tiziano Ferro, il fisco gli pignora 9 milioni di euro

09:18 Zuccalà: "Nanotecnologie utili contro contraffazione opere d'arte"

09:16 Meteo, con anticiclone Apocalisse 4800 nuovi record di caldo su mezza Europa

09:09 Mareamico: "Riserva Punta Bianca invasa da incivili"

09:06 Paolo Borsellino, l'Italia ricorda la strage di via D'Amelio

08:29 Covid Italia, ondata al picco. Oltre 170mila morti da inizio pandemia

07:39 Crisi governo, incontro Draghi-Letta a palazzo Chigi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Propeller TV: The BRI Story of Green Development

19 luglio 2022 | 09.35
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"Vista of the Green Silk Road" launching ceremony held in Beijing

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The launching ceremony of the "Vista of the Green Silk Road" program was co-hosted by the BRI International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC) and the "Belt and Road" Media Cooperation Union (MCU) on July 12 in Beijing.

Leveraging BRIGC and MCU's professionalism, resources, and promotion channels at home and abroad, the Vista of the Green Silk Road aims to tell stories of BRI green development with the style that combines advantages of professional film, television and media approaches. By these stories, it is intended to share green development concepts, experiences, practical cases and fruits of cooperation, to show the contribution of the BRI to global ecological civilization development. The annual theme of 2022 is "Stories of the Green Silk Road: Driving Green Development with Synergetic Reduction of Pollution and Carbon Emissions". Thematic events and case collection will be launched. The program will be broadcasted on the "USilk" a TV program under the MCU, in Silk Road countries via mainstream channels during prime time.

BRIGC aims to serve as a platform of policy dialogue and communication, environmental knowledge and information, and exchange and transfer of green technologies. It currently has more than 150 partners from 43 countries and regions. MCU is initiated by the China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC) in cooperation with international media agencies and aimed at promoting diversified media cooperation programs between China and international organizations by means of omni-media, multi-media, and media convergence. It now has 105 members from more than 40 countries and regions.

Media Contacts:Yueqi Xiao020 8899 7420yueqi.xiao@propellertv.co.uk

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861874/launching_ceremony.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza BRI story launching ceremony held in Beijing Basic Rate Interface Pechino
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e siccità, è allerta rossa in Europa
News to go
Trasporti, 50 milioni di incentivi per autobus ecologici
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Rischiamo suicidio collettivo"
News to go
Energia, no del Codacons a stop mercato tutelato
News to go
Grano Ucraina, Turchia: "Accordo per corridoi sicuri nel Mar Nero"
News to go
Caldo record e incendi, è emergenza in Europa
News to go
Italia-Algeria, da rinnovabili a grandi opere: 15 intese
Caserta, sequestrate 5,5 tonnellate di sigarette: 6 arresti
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Il Papa contro fake news: "E’ importante educare giovani"
News to go
Crisi governo, oggi assemblea eletti M5S: ultime news
New to go
Olio, burro e pasta sul podio dei rincari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza