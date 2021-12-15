Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 06:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:11 Obbligo vaccinale scuola e forze dell'ordine, cosa cambia oggi

00:09 Stato emergenza Italia per Covid, proroga fino a marzo 2022

00:07 Variante Omicron Sudafrica, dati su sintomi: news vaccini Pfizer e Moderna

23:24 Cartabianca, scontro Scanzi-Contri: "Cercopiteco", "Cretino" - Video

21:58 Covid Gb, via libera a green pass ma 100 Tory si ribellano a Johnson

21:44 Stato di emergenza Italia, Meloni: "No a proroga assurda"

21:04 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi: centrati due 5

20:51 Covid oggi Francia, oltre 63mila contagi e 158 morti in un giorno

20:29 Asse Letta-Conte sul Colle, Presidente eletto da una parte grave ferita

20:11 Patronaggio: "Rimosse le macerie nuovo vigore indagini per accertare cause'

20:06 Quirinale, Letta: "Forze politiche rinfoderino baionette, serve responsabilità"

19:58 Variante Omicron, terza dose Pfizer alza protezione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Proscenic Discloses Details About the Christmas Carnival

15 dicembre 2021 | 05.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proscenic, a global home appliance brand- will simultaneously hold two big events from 1st to 25th December through Gleam and its Facebook group for the coming Christmas Day. As it's known to all, Christmas is celebrated with all different gifts, Proscenic has also provided its generous discounts so that everyone has no need to worry about their affordability.

"Christmas means spending time with family and enjoying the holiday season," said Miles Jiang, vice president of Proscenic. "For some families, it's hard to enjoy the holiday because of heavy housework. At Proscenic, we believe that no family should have to stress about their family housework. Proscenic robot vacuum cleaners, cordless vacuum cleaners, and air fryers could help them to lower the burden of housework. That's why we want to make our contribution by alleviating that concern for one family. "

Win Xmas gifts for the loved ones

The Christmas prizes of the first Giveaway event are two M8 Pro robot vacuum cleaners, two P11 cordless vacuum cleaners, and two A8 SE air purifiers. The announcement suggests that 6 lucky winners would be selected to get the fantastic gifts respectively. The method to join this contest is to get more entries on its gleam landing page>> https://bit.ly/30YIgOx

Win a T22 Air Fryer in a simple step

The second event is a photo contest in which 5 lucky winners will be selected. They announced that the prizes are five Proscenic T22 Air Fryers, and the method to participate in this event is to share and post your proudest cooking tips along with pictures or videos uploaded on Proscenic Air Fryer Group>> https://bit.ly/3n7dPOX

Star products - Save up to 40%

Additionally, Proscenic also announced exceptional deals with up to 40% off for a variety of home appliance products (robot vacuum cleaner, cordless vacuum cleaner, air fryer, and air purifier included) on its official website.

For further details about Christmas Campaign, visit: https://bit.ly/3lxxHcN

About Proscenic

Founded in 2013, Proscenic is one of the emerging global icons thriving yet innovating relentlessly in the field of Smart Home Appliances.Over the years, Proscenic home appliances have significantly contributed to lowering the bulk of workload that comes with living.

More information: https://www.proscenic.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/proscenicofficial

Contacts:

Shirley Wang+86-13632817283

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708196/image.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN05031 en US ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design About the Christmas Carnival Proscenic Discloses Details global home appliance brand Christmas Carnival
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Covid oggi Campania, De Luca: "No a feste di piazza a Capodanno"
News to go
Vela, Bertarelli presenta Alinghi Red Bull
News to go
Catania, 27enne uccisa: trovato cadavere sospetto killer
News to go
Varese, frode fiscale per 34 milioni di euro
News to go
Rapporto Migrantes: "In calo arrivi irregolari in Italia e Ue"
News to go
Covid, obbligo vaccinale scuola: regole da domani
News to go
Multa ai commercianti che non accettano il bancomat
News to go
Stato emergenza 2022, verso ok proroga
News to go
Stop ai licenziamenti su WhatsApp e Teams
News to go
Torino, sgominata banda specializzata in furti ad anziani
Giornalista Tg1 sequestrata in Romania da senatrice no vax - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza