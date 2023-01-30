Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

20:35 Terzo Polo, Calenda presenta road map per partito unico entro l'autunno

20:12 Lajatico, volantino omofobo contro il sindaco: "Figli, non omosessuali"

19:45 Vicenza, morto 17enne colpito da meningite batterica

19:38 Moldavia, filorussi tentano irruzione in sede governo: scontri

19:32 Russia, Solovyov minaccia l'Italia: "Bastardi, ci vediamo a Milano" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Prosecutors probe attacks on Italian diplomatic targets in Germany, Spain

30 gennaio 2023 | 12.38
LETTURA: 0 minuti

alternate text

Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation in an arson attack against an Italian diplomat's car in Berlin and vandalism at the Italian consulate in Berlin on Friday.

Anti-terrorism magistrates are coordinating the probe into the suspected anarchist attacks, which is being carried out by anti-terrorism police.

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni announced the attacks in a statement on Saturday that expressed solidarity with diplomat Luigi Estero, whose car was set ablaze in Berlin.

"The government is closely following this new cases of violence towards our officials and diplomatic sites with concern," Meloni stated.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
prosecutors diplomatic targets attacks probe
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza