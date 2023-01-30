Prosecutors probe attacks on Italian diplomatic targets in Germany, Spain

Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation in an arson attack against an Italian diplomat's car in Berlin and vandalism at the Italian consulate in Berlin on Friday.

Anti-terrorism magistrates are coordinating the probe into the suspected anarchist attacks, which is being carried out by anti-terrorism police.

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni announced the attacks in a statement on Saturday that expressed solidarity with diplomat Luigi Estero, whose car was set ablaze in Berlin.

"The government is closely following this new cases of violence towards our officials and diplomatic sites with concern," Meloni stated.