Mercoledì 19 Aprile 2023
16:33
Prosimo Launches Industry's Only Cloud-Native Networking Suite To Accelerate Multi-Cloud Adoption

19 aprile 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

New Suite of Features Extends Prosimo Full Stack Cloud Transit Platform to Align Networking and Application Teams and Shorten Time to Deployment

News Summary:

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosimo, today unveiled new innovations transforming how enterprises design, build, troubleshoot, and manage single and multi cloud networking environments. The Cloud-Native Networking Suite aligns the cloud and network by bringing the focus on applications while providing a robust underlying networking architecture. Large enterprises, including F500 companies, have already adopted this suite to simplify cloud onboarding, reduce network delivery life cycles, shorten MTTR, and more efficiently manage cloud resources with cost savings benefits.

Learn more here:

Cloud Native Networking Suite - Prosimohttps://web.prosimo.io/office-hours/

Multicloud adoption at scale is being slowed by a slew of different tools, operating models and varying skill sets. To accelerate productivity, build competitive advantages and grow revenue, enterprises must invest in a cloud network infrastructure that aligns to application requirements across performance, security, governance and costs. The Cloud-Native Networking Suite bridges conventional cloud networking and the Full Stack Cloud transit model by introducing new tools with unparalleled simplicity. This drastically improves operational efficiency, accelerates cloud adoption and enables IT to be more responsive to the needs of the business.

Cloud-Native Networking Suite includes :

"The distributed and digital enterprise requires an app-centric multi-cloud network architecture. This architecture must ensure cloud networking teams can build connectivity to any cloud region in minutes versus weeks or days, enabling the application teams to move fast and self-onboard their services while staying compliant with all the governance policies," said Head of Product Mani Ganesan, Prosimo. "The Prosimo Full Stack Cloud Transit was built for enterprises to connect networks, applications, PaaS, and users into a single unified fabric. With the launch of the Cloud-Native Networking Suite, we're introducing a transformative set of tools for enterprises to rapidly adopt native services from cloud service providers and elevate them to meet the scale, operational flexibility and compliance needs."

Key benefits of the Cloud-Native Networking Suite include:

"Enterprise Strategy Group research shows a majority of organizations are using multiple public clouds (IaaS & PaaS) in a meaningful way but creates a new set of challenges and complexity in the cloud. It's imperative that organizations today become proficient in each cloud environment so that it does not delay deployments as business requirements rapidly evolve. The Prosimo Cloud-Native Networking Suite enables organizations to leverage multiple public cloud environments in an operationally efficient manner- ensuring organizations can accelerate application deployments to the public cloud of their choice," said Bob Laliberte, principal analysts, network, Enterprise Strategy Group.

Resources

Prosimo Full Stack Cloud TransitProsimo Cloud-Native Networking Suite

Connect with Prosimo

LinkedInTwitter

About Prosimo:

Prosimo delivers a simplified multicloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management—all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have adopted Prosimo to successfully roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst, WRVI Capital, and Blackrock. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

Press Contact:Jin Woo(510) 691-8862press@prosimo.io

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054736/Cloud_Native_Networking_Suite.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054737/Visual_Transit_Builder.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054738/Adaptive_Service_Insertion.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054739/Cloud_Tracer.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054886/prosimo_logo_black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prosimo-launches-industrys-only-cloud-native-networking-suite-to-accelerate-multi-cloud-adoption-301801264.html

in Evidenza