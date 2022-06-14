Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:19
comunicato stampa

PROXIMIE RAISES $80 MILLION IN SERIES C FUNDING TO ACCELERATE PRODUCT EXPANSION OF FULL-SERVICE CONNECTED SURGICAL PLATFORM

14 giugno 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Funding round led by Advent Life Sciences. New investors include Emerson Collective, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, British Patient Capital, Mubadala and the Minderoo Foundation.

Proceeds to accelerate development and scale of Proximie's Operating System for the Operating Room - a centralized platform delivering connected surgical care

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximie, the global health technology platform digitally connecting operating rooms (OR) announces it has successfully raised $80 million in a Series C equity financing. The investment follows a year in which Proximie saw a significant increase in its Total Contracted Value, supported over 13,000 surgeries, and expanded their global footprint to 100 countries.

The funding round was led by Advent Life Sciences - one of the leading trans-Atlantic venture investors building innovative life sciences businesses, with participation from new investors Emerson Collective - the impact investor founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, British Patient Capital, Mubadala Investment Company, and the Minderoo Foundation. Existing investors F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads, Questa Capital, Global Ventures, and Maverick Ventures also participated in the round.

Proceeds will be used to accelerate development of key products and services, build out Proximie's marketplace ecosystem and scale their Operating System of the OR - a centralized platform delivering connected surgical care. Hospitals and surgical centers who leverage Proximie's technology will have access to preoperative data that can help inform patient care, real time collaborative tools to record, train, and deliver care, and postoperative content management tools to capture and distribute content to their colleagues. Taken together, Proximie will allow health systems to establish an intelligent, digital layer to the OR, enabling them to save time, money, and more lives.

Proximie has been used for cases in surgical specialities at over 500 hospitals worldwide. Hospitals have applied Proximie's technology to drive efficiencies in the surgical backlog following COVID-19, increased the speed of training surgeons while maintaining costs, and built hub and spoke models concentrating surgical care and expertise in central locations to reduce the time and costs associated with travel.

Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, CEO and Founder of Proximie, said:

"Our vision is to democratize surgery through better data by connecting every OR and Cath Lab in the world.  We began this journey enabling surgeons to virtually join any OR.  Now, we're using this capability to digitize the operating room, bringing patients the collective expertise of the best surgeons in the world - where data collected and shared on Proximie can help them receive life-saving care, no matter where they live."

Five billion people currently lack access to safe surgery, with over 18 million people dying every year from lack of access to surgery. Launched in 2016, Proximie is a tool allowing surgeons to virtually "scrub in" to any operating room in the world, extending the capabilities of top surgeons to areas without access to top surgical care. With the COVID-19 pandemic inhibiting travel and access, Proximie has grown rapidly, scaling to five continents and over 100 countries, helping surgeons deliver lifesaving care during a time of healthcare disruption. 

Dr. Shahzad Malik, General Partner Advent Life Sciences, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Proximie and a world class group of investors as the company expands its global footprint and product capabilities. The company is a perfect fit for our ethos of backing best-in-class innovative life sciences businesses that have the capability to positively impact human health and healthcare delivery in paradigm changing ways."

The successful completion of today's fundraise means Proximie has raised a total of $130 million since inception.

John Cassidy, Investment Director at SoftBank Investment Advisers said:

"The pandemic has rapidly accelerated the adoption of virtual clinical care globally. Proximie's technology platform combines AI, machine learning, and augmented reality to facilitate live sharing of the operating room, creating a connected surgical care ecosystem to better support patients and hospitals. We are pleased to partner with Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram and the Proximie team to support their mission of saving lives by sharing the world's best clinical practices."

Notes to Editors

About Proximie

www.proximie.com@ProximieAR

About Advent Life Sciences

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838600/Proximie_in_action_OR.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838599/Dr_Nadine_Hachach_Haram_headshot.jpg

