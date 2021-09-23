Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:04
comunicato stampa

PTC Provides "Leading AR Platform for Connected Workers in the Market Today," According to teknowlogy Group

23 settembre 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

-- PTC's Vuforia Enterprise Augmented Reality Solutions Suite Attains "Best in Class" Ranking for Third Consecutive Year in teknowlogy Group's PAC Radar Analysis

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that, for the third year in a row, its Vuforia® Enterprise Augmented Reality Suite (AR) has been named a "Best in Class" technology in teknowlogy Group's latest PAC Radar vendor analysis.  In the report, entitled "Open Digital Platforms for the Industrial World in Europe 2021," PTC is positioned as a top vendor in both "competence" and "strength in the marketplace."

According to the report, PTC provides the leading AR platform for connected workers in the market today for three reasons.  First, PTC is the only vendor that offers a broad solution portfolio for different use cases and on different technical levels – deep code (Vuforia Engine™), low code (Vuforia Studio™), and no code (Vuforia Expert Capture™, Vuforia Instruct™, and Vuforia Chalk™).  Second, PTC is the only vendor that strongly pushes the integration of AR with emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, SaaS, and spatial computing.  Third, PTC has a strong vision for future AR integrations, bringing its Vuforia portfolio elements closer together to offer tightly integrated solutions for holistic work procedures.

In addition, the PAC Radar analysis recognizes PTC as the first vendor to integrate its AR and IoT capabilities – Vuforia and its ThingWorx® IIoT platform – acknowledging PTC's ability to harness the digital thread to create a closed loop between the digital and physical worlds and transform how products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced.

"No other vendor offers a broader solution portfolio for different use cases and on different technical levels" said Arnold Vogt, Head of Digital Innovation and IoT at PAC.  "PTC has a clear vision and has already started to bring its Vuforia portfolio elements closer together to offer tightly integrated solutions for holistic work procedures."

"PTC is proud to be recognized as the leading AR platform for connected workers for the third consecutive year by the PAC Radar analysis," said Michael Campbell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Augmented Reality Products, PTC.  "The achievement emphasizes our commitment to offering the best-in-class augmented reality solutions that empower industrial enterprises and complete the digital thread."

About teknowlogy Group

teknowlogy Group is a leading independent European research and consulting firm in the fields of digital transformation, software, and IT services. It brings together the expertise of three research and advisory firms, each with a strong history and local presence in the fragmented markets of Europe: Ardour Consulting Group, CXP, and PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants).

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com         @PTC         Blogs

Media ContactsPTCCorporate CommunicationsGabrielle Farrellgfarrell@ptc.com

PTC, ThingWorx, Vuforia, Vuforia Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture, Vuforia Studio, Vuforia Engine, Vuforia Instruct, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1633349/vuforia_pac_radar.jpg   Info - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1633350/PAC_RADAR_AR_Europe_2021_Infographic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313772/ptc_Logo.jpg

