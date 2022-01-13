Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 13 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:42
comunicato stampa

PTC Therapeutics Announces Launch of 2022 Global Talent Pipeline Program

13 gennaio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

– One-year fellowship provides diverse work experiences across PTC's business areas –

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced the launch of the company's 2022 Talent Pipeline Program, a one-year, global initiative designed to provide recent college graduates with high-quality, real-world opportunities at work. Throughout this immersive program, participants receive benefits such as mentorship, job coaching, career counseling and leadership development training.

"We are proud that the Talent Pipeline Program has provided such rewarding experiences to both the Fellows of the Talent Pipeline Program as well as our PTC employees," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics. "Because of its success, we are thrilled to continue this innovative program for a second year. We are excited to bring in a new group of young, talented people and have them join the PTC family and to provide them with a rich opportunity to utilize their education to learn and grow."

Fellow selection process, manager support and on-the-job activities are aligned with PTC's goal to attract, develop and retain the best and brightest talent. The 2022 application period will begin on Feb. 11, 2022, and the program will commence in June 2022.

About the Talent Pipeline ProgramThe 2022 Talent Pipeline Program will include approximately 30 Fellows for a one-year program of work experience with a stipend. Some positions will require that participants to live near PTC's research or manufacturing sites in New Jersey and California, and other positions will be remote. Successful Fellows will receive a Certificate of Completion, a letter of reference and consideration for future positions at PTC. For more information on the Talent Pipeline Program, please visit https://www.ptcbio.com/careers/talent-pipeline-program-fellowship/.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to innovate to identify new therapies and to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. PTC's mission is to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have little to no treatment options. PTC's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific and clinical expertise and global commercial infrastructure to bring therapies to patients. PTC believes this allows it to maximize value for all its stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. 

For More Information:

Investors:Kylie O'Keefe+1 (908) 300-0691kokeefe@ptcbio.com

Media:Jeanine Clemente+1 (908) 912-9406jclemente@ptcbio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813732/PTC_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

 

