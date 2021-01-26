Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:38
PTC's ThingWorx and Vuforia Power Fujitsu Smart Factory Framework

25 gennaio 2021 | 22.46
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- Fujitsu expands its existing customer relationship with PTC to become a system integrator

- PTC's ThingWorx and Vuforia platforms integrated into the Fujitsu Smart Factory framework, enabling manufacturing customers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has expanded its existing customer relationship with Fujitsu America, Inc. to promote adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. As a systems integrator (SI), Fujitsu has integrated PTC's award-winning ThingWorx® Industrial IoT and Vuforia® Augmented Reality (AR) platforms into its Smart Factory framework, enabling manufacturing customers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by addressing growing skills gaps, providing support against increasing macroeconomic and cost pressures, and pioneering new ways of working.

"Our alliance with PTC will be pivotal in helping manufacturers thrive in an increasingly challenging business environment. Our enhanced Smart Factory framework, bolstered by the ThingWorx and Vuforia platforms, will enable our customers to create real-time operational insight and intelligence across manufacturing domains, helping to improve tactical and strategic operations," said Paul Bresnahan, Head of Manufacturing at Fujitsu America, Inc. "Together, Fujitsu and PTC are enabling our customers to bring in new business that wouldn't have been possible otherwise — it's a 'win win' for everyone."

The Fujitsu Smart Factory framework, deployed with ThingWorx, supports shop floor efficiencies, enabling customers to reduce costs, increase productivity, and redeploy previously tied-up assets. Paired with the Vuforia AR platform, the Fujitsu Smart Factory solutions will enable customers to empower their front-line workers with the critical information they need to do their jobs safely, efficiently, and accurately, while also enabling customers to build resiliency and agility in their respective sectors.

"We are pleased to enter into this new phase of our relationship with Fujitsu. Fujitsu and PTC share a common vision to help manufacturers accelerate innovation in the factory to deliver meaningful business impact with speed and at scale," said Catherine Kniker, Divisional Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Development, PTC. "We both understand the challenges that come with migrating to a digital factory, and believe our robust experience positions us well to help our customers quickly achieve value with their digital transformation initiatives."

ThingWorx is PTC's award-winning platform designed to deliver Industrial IoT solutions at scale, across the enterprise, and enables organizations around the world to gain competitive advantage and reduce costs. Since its initial launch, thousands of industrial companies, including discrete product and process manufacturers, have used ThingWorx to successfully optimize business processes, improve manufacturing operations, modernize field service delivery, and more. PTC's Vuforia AR platform, recognized by industry analysts for its depth and breadth of capabilities, offers some of the fastest, easiest, and most advanced AR content development solutions, enabling increased workforce safety and efficiency, better customer experiences, and reduced cost, among other business benefits.

Media ContactsPTC Corporate CommunicationsGreg Paynegpayne@ptc.com

Fujitsu AmericasCorporate CommunicationsVictoria Hansenvictoria.hansen@fujitsu.com

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com         @PTC         Blogs

About Fujitsu Americas

Fujitsu America, Inc. is the parent and/or management company of a group of Fujitsu-owned companies operating in North, Central and South America and Caribbean, dedicated to delivering a comprehensive range of digital transformation solutions and services to clients in the Western Hemisphere. These companies are collectively referred to as Fujitsu Americas. Fujitsu enables clients to meet their business objectives through integrated offerings and solutions, including consulting and professional services, systems integration, managed services, outsourcing and cloud services for infrastructure, platforms and applications; AI and data analytics; and quantum-inspired computing solutions. For more information, please visit: http://fujitsu.com/us and http://twitter.com/fujitsuamerica. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

The announcement of a customer's selection or implementation of PTC products is not necessarily indicative of the timing of recognition of related revenue or the level of revenue for any particular period.

PTC, ThingWorx, Vuforia, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426073/PTC_Fujitsu.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313772/ptc_Logo.jpg

