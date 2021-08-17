Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Agosto 2021
Public Areas will become a major trend in big cities, Ofer Kerzner predicts

17 agosto 2021 | 17.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Public area is a place in a city where people can safely rest outside with their friends or families. There are few such spots in Ukraine, so citizens hang out indoors. That is why the need for public areas increases.

KIEV, Ukraine, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide people spend 87% of their time indoors and 6% in their cars. It leaves us to around two minutes per day spent outdoors. Kids spend on average 4-7 minutes outside.

"With big cities becoming metropolises, it is pretty difficult for people to find a comfortable open-air place to rest. That is why they spend free time indoors, in shopping malls and food courts – hence the lack of time outside", -- explains investor Ofer Kerzner.

Their requirements for public areas have changed, too. Now it is difficult to interest citizens with simple parks or alleys – they want a place to interact with people, to participate in activities and to feel like a part of a community.

The design of a modern public area has to be adapted to its guests. It should encourage the creation of social relations, meet the needs of relaxation, shelter, and movement while being a safe and beautiful area.

In winter these demands can fulfil ice rinks or fairs. Summer public areas will have swimming pools, music and street food. Summer is the season when people want to spend more time outdoors, so the need for public areas increases.

In 2014 in Ukrainian capital Kyiv was launched "Art-zavod Platforma" – a huge public area, which hosts exhibitions, concerts, parties and festivals having up to 50 thousand people a day.

"Art-zavod Platforma" hosts one of the most spectacular summer events in Kyiv – the White Nights Festival. It is a music festival with thematical costumes and decorations, street food, open bars, lounge zones and art installations. Each night around 7 thousand guests visit it.

Ofer Kerzner recalls: ""Art-zavod Platforma" was an experiment for us – it used to be an unused Soviet factory, and we wanted this place to benefit people. My team and I were one of the first people in Ukraine to take this kind of project, so it was risky. However, "Art-zavod Platforma" exceeded our expectations – now it is a calling card for Ukraine. It works for 4 months now – from May till August, but we plan to make it accessible any time of the year".

