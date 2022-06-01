Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Giugno 2022
00:06 Caso Grillo jr, al via oggi processo per stupro

00:04 Green pass, da oggi ingresso in Italia è libero: cosa cambia

00:02 Draghi incassa tetto a prezzo gas, gelo su Salvini a Mosca

23:02 Salvini in Russia? Orsini a Cartabianca: "Sono dalla sua parte"

22:08 Open, Renzi: "Per pm Genova corrispondenza non come sms ma con piccione viaggiatore..."

21:17 Open, ordinanza gip su Renzi contro pm Firenze: "Chat ed e-mail non sono corrispondenza"

21:11 Ucraina, Guriev: "Bando a petrolio primo passo, poi tetto a prezzi"

20:10 Lavoro, Letta: "Sì al salario minimo"

19:27 Finalissima 2022 Italia-Argentina, Mancini: "C'è emozione, gara conclude un ciclo"

19:09 Modena, grave bimbo caduto da 2° piano: fermata babysitter

19:06 Mezran (Atlantic Council): 'Paesi arabi riallineati con Nato'

18:56 Sanzioni Russia, Zelensky: "Inaccettabili oltre 50 giorni tra quinto e sesto pacchetto"

comunicato stampa

Pulpex and Corporate Partners Join Forces to Envision the Future of Sustainable Packaging

01 giugno 2022 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having joined together with Pulpex, some of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) are now harnessing the power of collaboration to develop a widely recyclable and renewable paper bottle. Diageo, Unilever, PepsiCo, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Castrol, The Estée Lauder Companies and Kraft Heinz are each designing and testing Pulpex paper bottles for select brands within their portfolios.

"These companies have come together in a remarkable and powerful partnership to innovate in sustainable packaging," said Scott Winston, Pulpex CEO. "Our united efforts in developing paper packaging solutions will help each company meet their sustainability goals."

Ahead of World Environment Day (5 June), Pulpex has released a short film that envisions a not-too-distant future where everyday household products will be readily available in Pulpex paper packaging. The 'Pulpex Home' takes viewers on a fly-through of a contemporary family home to discover iconic consumer brands in Pulpex bottles, including:

An interactive version of the film, which is available on its own dedicated website www.pulpexhome.com, allows viewers to learn more about the sustainability efforts of each of the featured companies.

"The 2022 World Environment Day campaign calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet," said Winston. "Scaling the Pulpex paper bottle across multiple product categories is an example of what can be accomplished through true collaboration. We believe our paper packaging will be part of the global solution to reducing our reliance on plastic."

Made from sustainably sourced, FSC-certified wood pulp from responsibly managed forests, Pulpex bottles are designed to be recyclable in standard paper waste streams[1]. The bottles are customisable by shape, size, color and labeling to fit the needs of brands.

The multi-patented Pulpex process involves pressurizing wood pulp from renewable feedstocks[2] into single-mould containers, curing and then spraying the interior of the bottle with a proprietary, food-grade coating that does not affect the paper recycling process. Plans and timelines for launching paper bottles into the market vary depending on the brand and specific product.

Notes to EditorsMore information about Pulpex Limited can be found at www.pulpex.comAn interactive version of the film is available on its own dedicated website at www.pulpexhome.com

About PulpexPulpex Limited is a sustainable packaging technology company that offers the world's first patented, customisable, single-mould paper bottle made from FSC-certified, responsibly sourced wood pulp.

Pulpex Limited is a collaboration between Pilot Lite Group and Diageo PLC. Pilot Lite is a pioneer and international leader in venture management that directly invests in and converts corporate IP into free-standing, revenue-generating businesses. Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

Further information at www.pulpex.com

[1] Pulpex bottles are recyclable where facilities exist[2] https://www.pulpex.com/faq

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7t2eL4eA78

articoli
in Evidenza