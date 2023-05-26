Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:37 Celine Dion annulla concerti per malattia: salta tour mondiale

16:28 Ucciso da Candida auris a Milano, Bassetti: "Alta mortalità, serve grande controllo in ospedale"

16:19 Missione spaziale Juice, la camera Janus ha 'aperto' gli occhi

16:11 Aerospazio, numeri in crescita per Fly Future

16:09 Fmi a Italia: "Servono riforme e piena attuazione Pnrr"

15:58 Pickleball sfida padel e sbarca a Roma: regole, pallina e misure campo

15:36 Palermo, scontro oggi tra due auto e un camion: un morto

15:26 Chip nel cervello, al via i test sull'uomo per Neuralink di Elon Musk

15:16 Terremoto oggi a Tokyo di magnitudo 6.2

15:15 Mare, Rampelli: "Fonte ricchezza straordinaria, prossima manovra incentrata su tema"

15:06 F1 Gp Monaco, Ferrari di Sainz comanda prime prove libere

15:06 Rai, Annunziata: "Dimissioni cosa seria, mi sembra siano state accolte"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Pulse Medical receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its μFR® system

26 maggio 2023 | 16.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Medical Technology, Inc. (Pulse Medical) 4th generation μFR® system has received an FDA Breakthrough Device designation. 

Pulse Medical, founded in 2015, located in Shanghai, China, is dedicated to developing innovative technology for precise diagnosis and optimal treatment of patients with pan-vascular disease. Pulse Medical has been pioneering and invented the key algorithm of μFR®, the fast computation methodology of fractional flow reserve (FFR) from multiple imaging data.

The μFR is an angio-based physiological assessment tool without a pressure wire or hyperemic agents. It has a wider range of indications and is more affordable. μFR® can be used throughout the entire PCI procedure, including precise physiology assessment at Pre-PCI, strategy optimization during the operation, outcome and microcirculatory function assessment at Post-PCI.

A device must demonstrate that it has the potential to offer for more efficient treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions to be eligible for the Breakthrough Device Designation. The classification enables a coordinated and expedited review process with FDA, accelerating the commercialization of Pulse Medical.

"We are delighted that μFR® has been designated an FDA breakthrough device. "said Bing LIU, the president of Pulse Medical. "Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally; an estimated 17.9 million people died from that in 2019. μFR® as a physiological assessment tool could provide more insights to physicians and help more patients have an effective and precise treatment."

The μFR® also have various robust clinical evidence that provides its outcome benefits. The representative FAVOR III China clinical trial shows that according to a 1-year follow-up, μFR® could bring a 35% MACE risk reduction. The patient group guided by μFR® could also gain a better prognostic result, and the result is published in LANCET.

In the future, Pulse Medical will continue to dedicate itself to the pan-vascular field, fostering a new era of precise and intelligent vascular intervention.

For more information about Pulse Medical, Please visit http://en.pulse-imaging.com/ 

CONTACT: Yiran Duan, Phone: +86-13641283502

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pulse-medical-receives-fda-breakthrough-device-designation-for-its-fr-system-301835740.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
system has received an FDA FR FDA
Vedi anche
News to go
Chiusa operazione Lufthansa-Ita, Giorgetti: "Sciolto un nodo"
News to go
Made in Italy, Urso incontra rappresentanti distretti industriali in vista ddl
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, von der Leyen: "Spezza il cuore"
News to go
Italia-Africa, Tajani: "A ottobre ospiteremo conferenza a Roma"
News to go
Bambini, nel 2022 in Italia ne sono scomparsi 47 al giorno
News to go
Palermo, sequestro da 20 milioni a gestore servizio idrico Amap
News to go
Ambiente, appello del Papa: "Stop a insensata guerra al creato"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, nuovo sopralluogo premier Meloni
News to go
Ucraina, gruppo Wagner sta lasciando Bakhmut
News to go
Morta Tina Turner, aveva 83 anni
News to go
Africa, Unicef: "Allarme malnutrizione per oltre 7 milioni di bambini"
News to go
Allarme medici famiglia: ne mancano quasi 2.900
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza