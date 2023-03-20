Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

PureSoftware showcases 5G Network Listening Module at Mobile World Congress 2023

20 marzo 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE and NEW DELHI, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware a global software products and digital services company exhibited a live demonstration of its newly launched 5G software product, the Network Listening Module (NLM) at MWC Barcelona 2023. The new software product is designed to ease the deployment of 5G small cells for indoor applications and synchronization of network elements. The solution can be tailored to meet the needs of ODM's and telecom players.

The Network Listening Module (NLM) is an ideal solution for Self-Organizing Networks (SON), addressing GPS blackouts, providing time and frequency reference, and reducing the operational cost of deploying GPS antennas. By unifying NLM with SON, 5G small cells can self-adjust and configure their settings according to their environment, preventing any possible conflicts with other base stations.

Anil Baid, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, PureSoftware says, "NLM software solution will help our customers with easy deployment of 5G small cells in high-precision assembly lines, automated monitoring, and centralized maintenance and engineering operations. The solution will also support vision-assisted product packing, service bots, immersive entertainment, and many more." He adds, "Arttha5G is transforming the 5G industry by providing O-RAN compliant 5G solutions, enabling organizations to make a smoother transition into modern wireless networks."

Built on industry leading, cost-effective NXP Layerscape® Access LA9310 silicon, NLM software by PureSoftware offers a faster time to market and reduced development cost for accelerated roll out.

"We understand the need for reliable and efficient networks. The NLM solution is designed to support networks across multiple industries eliminating costly GPS deployment needs. At PureSoftware, we are committed to providing our customers with the latest O-RAN compliant 5G solutions that exceed our customers' next-gen network needs," added Noy Kucuk, Senior Vice President, PureSoftware.

PureSoftware is dedicated to offer 5G software solutions, which are compliant with O-RAN standards, to renowned Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and telecom players globally. The Arttha5G software solutions suite for FR1 and FR2 based radio unit, integrated small cell and NLM, benefits customers, and operators with low cost of ownership, energy efficiency and quick time to market possibilities.

About PureSoftware:  

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that has been driving transformation for the world's top organizations across multiple verticals, such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. Arttha, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in the areas of consumer and MSME banking, agency/ branchless banking, digital lending, payments, BNPL and merchant management. Arttha5G is an ORAN-compliant 5G platform that enables companies to deploy digital RF front-end solutions for enhanced connectivity.

For more information, please visit: www.puresoftware.com  

Contact:

Amitabh Chaudharyamitabh.chaudhary@puresoftware.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035354/MWC_PureSoftware.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450649/PureSoftware_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/puresoftware-showcases-5g-network-listening-module-at-mobile-world-congress-2023-301775288.html

