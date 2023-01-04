Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:42 Ucraina, Russia: "Italia non può essere garante accordo di pace"

15:37 Cibo, ok all'uso della polvere di grillo domestico in Ue

15:28 Usa, via libera a vendita pillole abortive in farmacia

15:26 Iran, attrice Alidoosti rilasciata su cauzione

15:16 Covid oggi Sardegna, 499 contagi: bollettino 4 gennaio

15:11 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.951 contagi e 7 morti. A Roma 986 casi

15:05 Prezzo benzina e diesel, aumento non solo per accise: cosa succede

14:46 Blitz Senato, Ultima Generazione: "10 gennaio in presidio davanti tribunale Milano"

14:42 Usa, elezione speaker Camera: Trump esorta a votare McCarthy

14:31 Salernitana-Milan 1-2, Leao e Tonali firmano vittoria rossonera

14:30 Sassuolo-Sampdoria 1-2, blucerchiati ok con Gabbiadini e Augello

14:30 Charlie Hebdo e le vignette su Khamenei, ira di Teheran

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Puritan Secures Another Legal Victory Against Copan in Sweden

04 gennaio 2023 | 13.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Italian competitor's infringement claims rebutted once again, marking its sixth defeat to date

GUILFORD, Maine, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Puritan Medical Products—the world's most trusted manufacturer of swabs and specimen collection and transport devices —is proud to celebrate yet another affirmation of patent law, this time in Sweden. The Swedish patent lawsuit filed by Italian swab-maker Copan Italia S.p.A. hit a dead end earlier this month, with the Swedish Court of Appeals confirming that Puritan's flocked swabs do not infringe any claims of Copan's European Patent that supposedly protects the Italian company's core flocked swab technology.

Copan launched a patent offensive against Puritan distributor Svenska LABFAB in Sweden back in April 2019, after losing a competitive bid in Sweden. The Italian company announced the Swedish lawsuit during a trade show in the Netherlands, handing out flyers claiming "that Svenska LABFAB has committed a willful infringement of the patent covering COPAN's core flocked swab technology." By June 2020, however, the Swedish courts sided with LABFAB and handed Copan a resounding defeat. LABFAB successfully defeated the infringement claims and even earned legal fees for its efforts.

Later that year, in November 2020, Puritan similarly defeated the Italian competitor in a string of German lawsuits and appeals, also earning legal fees. Fast forward to 2022, and Copan suffered another defeat at the hands of the International Trade Commission (ITC) in Washington, D.C. In that case, Copan accused rival Chinese swab makers of infringing its patents, only for the claims to be denied by an ITC judge. Copan has now lost six lawsuits in which it asserted flocked swab patent infringement.

"Heading into 2023, Puritan's hard-working team can celebrate yet another legal victory that upholds patent law," said Bob Shultz, President and CFO at Puritan. "Copan's latest defeat is a strong message to our entire industry that good-faith business practices are paramount in this day and age. We are happy that this most recent distraction is now behind us, as we look ahead to doing right by our customers in the new year."

To schedule an interview, please contact Virginia Templet, vatemplet@puritanmedproducts.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703607/Puritan_Medical_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/puritan-secures-another-legal-victory-against-copan-in-sweden-301711068.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN74825 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA claims rebutted once again oncia Puritan Secures Another Legal Victory Against Copan Victory Against Copan
Vedi anche
News to go
Benedetto XVI, ultimo giorno per rendere omaggio
News to go
Ucraina, Erdogan oggi sentirà Putin e Zelensky
News to go
Ecobonus 2023, ripartono incentivi auto: domande dal 10 gennaio
New to go
Covid e influenza, allarme per farmaci introvabili
News to go
Bollette gas, rincaro del 23% a dicembre
News to go
Befana, 2 italiani su 3 faranno regali: spesa prevista 2 miliardi
News to go
Epifania, in viaggio oltre 5 milioni italiani
News to go
In Italia più pensioni che stipendi: il report
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pelé, feretro portato per le strade di Santos su camion
News to go
Ratzinger, l'omaggio del premier ungherese Orban
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza