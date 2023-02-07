Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: almeno 32 morti e 85 feriti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PXG Breaks into the Golf Ball Market with the Release of PXG® Xtreme™ Golf Balls

07 febbraio 2023 | 10.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

All-new PXG Xtreme Golf Balls deliver extreme distance and green-grabbing control

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PXG, the golf equipment and apparel company founded by American entrepreneur Bob Parsons, has expanded its on-course offerings to include game-changing golf balls. Fueled by a desire to solve a problem for consumers, the dreaded choice between distance and control, PXG developed PXG Xtreme Golf Balls to be the one ball that does it all.

Since its inception, PXG has disrupted the golf industry with its innovative approach to research and development, renouncing traditional product release cycles and placing a premium on performance. PXG has applied the same proven processes to creating golf ball technology, and after nearly a decade of research and development, the company has released PXG Xtreme Golf Balls.

"PXG is first and foremost a research and development company," PXG Founder Bob Parsons stated. "Everything we do starts with a question, 'Can we make a better product?' For a long time, despite our best efforts, we weren't sure if we could make a better golf ball. But we didn't stop trying. Adding a new partner to expand our engineering capabilities and leveraging years of data and testing, we are pleased and proud to finally introduce a golf ball good enough to earn the PXG name." 

PXG Xtreme Golf Balls feature an explosive three-piece construction and a seamless 338 dimple pattern. The high C.O.R. polybutadiene core is designed for high-speed performance. A firm ionomer mantle layer further increases speed for maximum distance off the tee. The soft urethane outer cover maximizes spin for green-grabbing control.

The dimple pattern is engineered to deliver aerodynamic characteristics that maximize distance with the driver while producing a high trajectory with optimal spin with irons and wedges. As a result, the three-piece golf ball delivers quality, consistency, and performance with every shot, from every lie, for every golfer.

The new golf ball also presents an enhanced alignment aid to help players easily line up their balls and sink more putts.

PXG Xtreme Golf Balls are now available through the company's retail stores and hubs, over the phone with PXG Player Support, and on www.PXG.com.

PXG offers a complete lineup of golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.

Media Contact: Leela Brennan, press@pxg.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996095/PXG_Xtreme_Golf_Ball_Packaging_and_Ball_SMALL.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pxg-breaks-into-the-golf-ball-market-with-the-release-of-pxg-xtreme-golf-balls-301739952.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Sport Sport Economia_E_Finanza Golf Ball Market with the release green grabbing control release Golf Ball Market
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza