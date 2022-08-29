Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 14:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:10 Elezioni 2022, Ilaria Cucchi: "Mia candidatura per battaglia di tutti"

13:59 Ucraina Russia, Kiev prepara controffensiva: news intelligence Usa

13:45 Le pene di Elia nella quinta serie di 'Skam Italia' dal 1 settembre su Netflix

13:37 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Con Salvini non è un derby, prenderemo caffè"

13:32 Rovigo, pensionato ucciso e fatto a pezzi: arrestata la moglie

13:25 Elezioni 2022, Calenda a Letta: "No a campagna su vaccini, ritirala"

13:04 M5S, Di Maio: "Conte l'ha sfasciato"

12:56 Attentato Dugina, Russia: "Identificato un altro cittadino ucraino coinvolto"

12:52 Elezioni 2022, Meloni 'vince' sui social: 3 volte più citata di Salvini e Letta

12:49 Influenza 2022, "sarà più intensa degli ultimi 5 anni": sintomi australiana

12:39 Energia, cos'è e come (non) funziona la tassa sugli extra profitti

12:35 Elezioni 25 settembre, Salvini: "Ponte sullo Stretto è una necessità" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Pylontech Named on 2022 Forbes China 50 Most Innovative Companies List

29 agosto 2022 | 13.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylon Technologies (Pylontech), a dedicated battery energy storage system (BESS) provider, has announced it has been named as one of the 2022 Forbes China 50 Most Innovative Companies in the new energy field.

Pylontech is one of the few companies with independent R&D and manufacturing capabilities for core components used in energy storage including battery cells, modules and battery management systems. The release of the China 50 Most Innovative Companies list honours businesses that create a major impact on their business model, R&D investment, self-growth, corporate governance and other elements driven by innovation.

Inclusion in the list demonstrates Pylontech's aptitude for innovation and leadership within the renewable and sustainable sector and represents significant and additional recognition after gaining entry into the MSCI Index. As a global leading energy storage system(ESS) provider, Pylontech has served residential, industrial, and utility sectors for decades.   

Pylontech vice president Geoffrey Song said: "It's a great honor to be named on Forbes China 50 Most Innovative Companies. The inclusion strengthens our confidence to continue to invest in the R&D of more innovative products. We will continue to focus on energy storage development and adhere to innovation and R&D to achieve net zero carbon emissions."

The company and its subsidiaries currently own 194 patents totally according to its latest 2022 Semiannual Report released on Aug. 26th, 2022. And this report also indicates that Pylontech's R&D to revenue rate in the first half year of 2022 reaches 6.99% and investment on R&D achieved a 132.40% increase over first half year of 2021,  which is a fulfillment to its strategy of high investment in R&D.

With a sustainable future around the corner, integration of innovative storage solutions and renewable power generation will maximize the benefits of an interconnected energy ecosystem. By placing innovation ability at the core, Pylontech is committed to driving the development of the energy storage industry and creating a world of green energy with customers and partners over the world.

About Pylontech

Pylontech was founded in 2009 as a dedicated battery storage system (BSS) provider by consolidating its expertise in electrochemistry, power electronics and system integration. By providing reliable and affordable ESS solutions, the company have enabled the market position as one of the top suppliers of lithium battery storage globally by its 7-years increasing rate by double.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza dedicated battery energy storage system Forbes China battery energy storage system fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
Pakistan, bilancio inondazioni: 1.000 morti
News to go
Tutto pronto per lancio Artemis 1, partenza prevista oggi
News to go
Migranti, emergenza sbarchi: ieri nuovo record a Lampedusa
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, cresce la preoccupazione per la centrale nucleare
News to go
Allarme processi in Italia, mancano oltre 1.600 magistrati
News to go
Gb, la regina Elisabetta nominerà il nuovo premier dalla
News to go
Papa a L'Aquila incontra parenti vittime terremoto
News to go
Spazio, lunedì primo lancio programma Artemis
News to go
Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Tennis, Serena Williams 'appende la racchetta': Us Open ultimo torneo
News to go
Vaticano, fino a martedì il Concistoro universale
News to go
Crisi gas, riunione ministri Ue per misure d'emergenza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza