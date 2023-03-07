Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Marzo 2023
Pylontech Obtains the World's First Sodium Ion Certificate from TÜV Rheinland

07 marzo 2023 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, 2023, Pylontech(Stock No. 688063) obtained the world's first sodium ion certificate granted by TÜV Rheinland, which is based on UL1973:2022, IEC62619:2022, IEC62660-2:2018, and IEC62660-3:2022. This certificate marks Pylontech's advancement and maturity in sodium ion battery technology, which paves the way for its application in energy storage.

According to BNEF, the global installed capacity of energy storage expects to be 233GWh by the end of 2030, with the compound annual growth rate of 21%. The technological breakthrough of sodium ion batteries, therefore, provides a supplement to lithium ion batteries and effectively eases the pressure on the energy storage supply.

As a dedicated energy storage system provider, Pylontech leverages its advantages in independent research and development of cell and vertical integration of production chain to deliver reliable and safe energy storage system in the long run. By the end of 2022, Pylontech has delivered more than 1,000,000 energy storage systems. Benefiting from the rich experience in energy storage of lithium battery, Pylontech will drive the application of sodium ion battery in the field of energy storage with its technological innovation and bring more value to the users.

"Being the first company to get international safety standards of sodium ion battery surely reinforces Pylontech's all along positioning — A Dedicated Energy Storage System Provider with comprehensive research development and manufacturing capabilities. We will strive to leverage our capabilities to accelerate the carbon neutrality process, regardless of the technology, economic or environmental challenges", said Geoffrey Song VP of international business of the ESS giant.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is an internationally leading independent third-party testing, inspection, certification, training, and consulting organization with more than 150 years of experience worldwide.

About Pylontech

Pylontech was founded in 2009 as a dedicated battery energy storage system (BESS) provider by consolidating their expertise in electrochemistry, power electronics and system integration to deliver reliable energy storage solutions globally. With shipments doubled for 8 years in a row, it has become a leading provider of energy storage system worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017510/TUV_____________ID_868d61d044e2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pylontech-obtains-the-worlds-first-sodium-ion-certificate-from-tuv-rheinland-301764616.html

