Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 16:36
Pylontech Ranks No.1 Residential Energy Storage System Provider by S&P Global Commodity Insights

17 aprile 2023 | 13.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylontech has been ranked No.1 residential battery energy storage provider in 2022 in terms of global shipments in S&P Global Commodity Insights' recently published Residential Energy Storage Index.

The quarterly updated report is compiled with meticulously checked and verified data collected from the leading providers to the industry.

Pylontech has experienced an impressive growth trajectory over the last ten quarters, marked by consistently soaring shipments and a steady climb up the ranks. Benefiting from its strong strengths in research and development and manufacturing capabilities ranging from cells to systems, its products have enjoyed a global footprint in over 80 nations and regions with over one million energy storage systems being commissioned. This journey reached its pinnacle now when the company hits No.1 position, marking a remarkable achievement.

"The market experienced a more-than double increase in 2022 compared to the previous year，according to S&P Global Commodity Insights," says Geoffrey Song, VP of international business of Pylontech, "Global collaboration is vital to current and future development of the industry. Under the ideology of free trade, companies from different countries contribute their unique advantages, including those from China, who enjoy well-managed and adequate supply chain resources to produce and deliver products even during difficult times. We look forward to continued and greater success through collaboration while fulfilling our mission to 'liberate YOUR energy sustainably'."

About Pylontech

Pylontech is a dedicated battery energy storage system (BESS) provider by consolidating its expertise in electrochemistry, power electronics and system integration to deliver reliable energy storage solutions globally. With continuous and rapid growth, it has become a leading provider of energy storage system worldwide.

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

S&P Global Commodity Insights® provides respected benchmarks, perspectives and solutions for commodity and energy markets, helping customers zoom in on the near term and zoom out for the big picture. It merged with IHS Markit in 2022. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055377/image_5015346_23746265.jpg 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pylontech-ranks-no1-residential-energy-storage-system-provider-by-sp-global-commodity-insights-301798779.html

