Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:32 Tv, Codacons denuncia Fedez: "Affermazioni calunniose durante programma Cattelan"

18:23 Cospito, udienza Cassazione anticipata ulteriormente al 24 febbraio

18:10 Bollette gas, a gennaio -34,2%. Spesa annua 1.769 euro a famiglia

18:09 L'Antimafia siciliana nel paese di Messina Denaro

17:50 Isola d'Elba, cuoco trovato morto in strada: si indaga per omicidio

17:40 Bce, prevalgono ancora i 'falchi': salgono i tassi, mutui più cari

17:40 TikTok, stretta contro chi viola le regole: ecco i nuovi aggiornamenti

17:37 Autonomia, ddl approvato all'unanimità: in Cdm scatta l'applauso

17:09 Ucraina, marcia della pace in notturna a un anno da inizio guerra

16:44 Cospito, il legale: "Ha perso 45 kg ma determinato ad andare avanti"

16:42 Turchia, 9 Paesi chiudono consolati: Ankara convoca ambasciatori

16:14 Gerusalemme, vandalizzata statua di Gesù: arrestato un americano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PZU in Davos: to attract and retain talent, we invest not in employees, but in people

02 febbraio 2023 | 10.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DAVOS, Switzerland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education and improvement of employees' skills, attention to their well-being, giving their work meaning beyond the dimension of spreadsheet tables, a culture of openness and equal opportunities. Such a recipe for winning in the fight for the best employees was presented in Davos by female business leaders. The President of PZU Życie Aleksandra Agatowska spoke about the experience and activities of her company.

Expert debate entitled "What are the best strategies for acquiring talent in the new social, demographic and cultural era" was one of the main events at the Polish House during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Invited guests acknowledged that current trends (such as the aging of societies, technological progress forcing continuous raising, or changing qualifications) put great pressure on employers.

Business leaders agreed that the female perspective is gaining importance in management, which responds well to modern challenges related to the labor market.

"In the PZU Group, women occupy more than 60% of positions, including more than 55% of managerial positions. Nearly 70% of our employees are parents. We employ people from at least four different generations", said Aleksandra Agatowska, the President of PZU Życie.

The discussion emphasized that in the era of rapid digitization and the development of innovative technologies that transform practically every business, the most important direction is education. The President of PZU Życie said that during the pandemic, the PZU Group developed many training, educational, and motivational programs available to employees of all levels, which thousands of people willingly use.

She also emphasized that today as important as care for professional qualifications is care for the well-being of employees, including their physical and mental health. This is evidenced by numerous activities in the area of well-being undertaken by the largest Polish insurer.

"We often focus on the aspect of searching for talent in the market, forgetting that it is equally important to keep in the company those that we already have. Meanwhile, improving the experience of employees, and strengthening their commitment and loyalty, is easier than improving the customer experience" - pointed out Aleksandra Agatowska.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pzu-in-davos-to-attract-and-retain-talent-we-invest-not-in-employees-but-in-people-301737221.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza to attract and retain talent Davos PZU in Davos giving their work
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen a Zelensky: "Ricostruiremo insieme questo bel Paese"
News to go
Congo, il Papa ai giovani: "Da vostre mani può venire pace"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, era latitante dal 2006: arrestato in Francia Edgardo Greco
News to go
Qatargate, Parlamento Europeo revoca immunità a Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Cospito, chiamata anonima al 'Carlino' minaccia attentato a Bologna
News to go
Bonus barriere architettoniche, le info
Messina Denaro, la bonifica del covo
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen a Kiev
News to go
Coppa Italia, Cremonese protagonista batte Roma 2-1
News to go
Palermo, sequestrate 12 tonnellate di sigarette di contrabbando
News to go
Paniere Istat, aggiornati i prodotti: ecco cosa entra
News to go
Calciomercato gennaio, spesa più bassa dal 2006
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza