Domenica 27 Marzo 2022
comunicato stampa

QATAR FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF EARTHNA CENTER DURING DOHA FORUM

26 marzo 2022 | 19.20
LETTURA: 4 minuti

DOHA, Qatar, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Foundation has announced the launch of its Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a non-profit policy center, at the annual Doha Forum summit.

 

 

Building on a legacy of many years of work by Qatar Foundation (QF) in the field of sustainability, the new center will channel QF's education, research, and innovation ecosystem into generating solutions that enhance Qatar's global sustainability policy role where the country has unique insight and capabilities.

Dedicated to thought leadership in policymaking, establishing and promoting policy priorities, strengthening linkages between education, research, and industry, and extending Qatar Foundation's network of domestic and international collaboration, Earthna will focus on sustainability in hot and arid climates, sustainable energy, and maximizing QF's Education City campus as a test bed for new technologies and sustainable implementations.

The launch of Earthna at the high-level panel discussion explored ways of making cities the focus for sustainable global solutions for nature and climate. Expert panelists who gave their insights in the panel discussion were His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar; The Right Honorable Vincent Thomas Keaveny, Lord Mayor of London; Jane Madgwick, CEO, Wetlands International; Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Leader of Climate and Energy Global Practice - at WWF; and Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna.

"Our connection to nature holds the key to our future. As a leader in sustainability, QF has supported nationwide priorities, from educating our community about sustainability to generating solutions for Qatar's most pressing environmental challenges. By creating Earthna, we are bridging our research and community strengths to address new policy solutions" said Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation.

Earthna will convene a wide community of experts, government, policy and decision makers, businesses, multilateral institutions, and civil society to generate a more sustainable future. It will also incorporate and build on key elements of the work in cultivating sustainable behaviors, mindsets, and action that have been driven by QF entities.

"Earthna is focused on developing tools, solutions, and policies to improve people's lives within a thriving natural environment," said Mr. de la Mata.

"Qatar sits at the heart of global challenges, which gives us an incredible opportunity to lead global dialogue and promote sustainable policy. Earthna will bring together local and global experts to design and advocate for solutions with global impact."

The Earthna center will focus on the areas of circular economy, sustainable energy, resource security and management, environmental protection and restoration, and societal wellbeing.

To find out more about Earthna, visit www.earthna.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future

Earthna is a non-profit policy center established under Qatar Foundation (QF) to inform and influence national and global sustainability policy.

Bridging technical and research expertise with policy advice and advocacy, Earthna will convene a wide community of technical and research experts, government, policy and decision makers, businesses, multilateral institutions, and civil society to generate a more sustainable future.

The Earthna center runs multidisciplinary programming with a focus on the fields of hot and arid climates, sustainable cities, and sustainable energy, as well as the potential of QF's Education City as a test-bed for sustainable technologies and practices.

Earthna is focused on developing tools, solutions, and policies to improve people's lives within a thriving natural environment. Working together with our community to co-create and design solutions that utilize our resources limits and understand our local culture and needs, we deliver a message of hope and impactful action that will strengthen our legacy.

 

 

 

 

