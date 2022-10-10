Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:54
comunicato stampa

QF UNVEILS LINE-UP OF FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES AT EDUCATION CITY

10 ottobre 2022 | 16.50
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Accessibility and inclusivity at the core of QF's It's Only Football if it's For All campaign

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds across the country and the world ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Qatar Foundation (QF) has unveiled the line-up of events and activities that will be taking place at Education City – open for everyone to enjoy, every day.

 

QF's World Cup campaign – launched today at an event attended by key stakeholders and titled, It's Only Football if it's For All – reflects how the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and the Arab world will be the most accessible to date, and the organization's own commitment to providing inclusive opportunities for everyone. This will be demonstrated in both the coming weeks and during the tournament, through an array of festivals and activations for the wider community at QF's Education City.

"The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM is all about people, and about bringing people together to enjoy a shared and unforgettable experience – one that everyone can be part of," said Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of QF.

"Placing accessibility and inclusivity at the core of our campaign, It's Only Football if it's For All, reflects our commitment to providing opportunities for everyone to engage in and benefit from, and our support for Qatar's aim of hosting the most accessible edition. Our mission is built around empowering people, and we believe this happens when pathways for involvement, engagement, and discovery are open to all."

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: "QF is a critical national partner in delivering a successful FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, with Education City Stadium hosting several games. Throughout our preparation over the last twelve years, QF has played a vital role in many areas including research, development, technology and collaboration on social programs. QF's plans for the World Cup work towards an important ambition for us – ensuring the tournament brings people together and leaves a legacy of accessibility and empowerment for people from all walks of life."

Among QF's line up of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ activities is the second edition of its D'reesha Performing Arts Festival, taking place from 11-17 December at Oxygen Park and providing a platform for people to celebrate creativity and culture. Under the theme of Travel and Adventure, D'reesha will showcase the richness and vibrancy of Arab culture, language, and heritage through the lens of music, theater, poetry, storytelling, education, and science.

Education City will also host the Generation Amazing Festival from 15-20 November, which will see school groups from all participating nations participate in workshops, activities, and a football tournament. Meanwhile, QF is currently hosting the Street Child World Cup 2022 which runs until 15 October and brings together street-connected children from throughout the world for a tournament, an arts festival, and a platform to advocate for their rights.

What's more, with the Education City Stadium being a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ venue, there will be a full lineup of activities on both matchdays and non-matchdays for all to enjoy.

For more: www.qf.org.qa/education-city-world-cup.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917394/QF_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qf-unveils-line-up-of-fifa-world-cup-qatar-2022-events-and-activities-at-education-city-301644842.html

in Evidenza